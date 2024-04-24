onurdongel

Symbotic Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SYM) stock has been range bound in recent months, with the company's strong fundamentals offset by an extremely high valuation. The company's first quarter revenue was surprisingly weak though, as was guidance for the second quarter, although improved profitability softened the blow for investors.

Symbotic has a large backlog and remains supply constrained, which is supportive of near-term growth. As is the imminent scale-up of the GreenBox JV. While the economy remains solid and labor markets are tight, I think it is likely the stock will continue to fluctuate in a range based on investor sentiment.

I previously suggested that Walmart Inc. (WMT) would continue to drive Symbotic's revenue growth in the near term. This continues to be the case, but I believe Symbotic is approaching a point where it will need to demonstrate where the next growth leg will come from.

Market Conditions

Symbotic's strong growth comes against a backdrop of enormous warehouse investment in the US. Supply chain investments have been supported by the pandemic-induced surge in goods spending, although goods spending is on track to normalize over the next 1-2 years.

Figure 1: Warehouse Investment (% GDP) (Source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

The surge in warehouse investments predates the pandemic though and appears to be largely driven by rapidly rising labor costs. This is highly supportive of Symbotic's business, as robotics are the primary solution to rising labor costs. It also means that demand should persist beyond the current consumer spending splurge.

Figure 2: Unit Labor Cost Growth for Transportation and Warehousing (Source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

AI

While Symbotic has gained a reputation as an AI stock, it is not clear that the company's products contain much in the way of advanced machine learning. SymBot only recently upgraded to NVIDIA Xavier chips and gained a vision system and automation software powered by AI. This allows SymBots to "see" boxes, enhancing their capabilities. The upgraded SymBot is also faster, helping Symbotic to run its systems using less bots and potentially enabling the company to address the needs of smaller customers.

Outside of the hype generated by LLMs, AI continues to struggle with edge cases in the physical world, leading companies to rethink multi-year and multi-billion-dollar projects. For example, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) appears to be scaling back its "Just Walk Out" technology. New Amazon Fresh grocery stores will be built without the technology and most existing stores will have the tech removed. The reason for this move isn't clear, but there have been suggestions that the technology was unreliable and required extensive human review. Amazon had over 1,000 people working on Just Walk Out in 2022, although how many of these were just labelling data for model training is unknown. It has been suggested that in 2022 Just Walk Out required roughly 700 human reviews per 1,000 sales, well above Amazon's target of 20-50 reviews per 1,000 sales.

Cruise is also facing serious issues after one of its vehicles hit a pedestrian in October 2023. The company has grounded its entire fleet and cut roughly 25% of its staff. General Motors Company (GM) has also significantly cut Cruise's budget. While the rollout of Cruise vehicles is expected to continue after safety reviews have been completed, this is likely to be at a more measured pace than in the past. There are also suggestions that Cruise's vehicles still require significant human intervention (every 4-5 miles), with its autonomous vehicles being remotely assisted around 2-4% of the time in complex urban environments.

While this is somewhat peripheral to Symbotic's business, it does highlight how automation becomes exponentially more difficult in complex environments and may still be beyond the limits of current AI. As Symbotic tries to address more complex applications, it will likely need far greater technological capabilities and much larger investments in R&D.

Robotics

Robotics is also a hot area at the moment, benefitting from the hype created by generative AI. For example, Figure AI recently raised 675 million USD at a 2.6 billion USD valuation, despite only being founded in 2022. While this isn't an immediate threat to Symbotic, rapidly evolving technological capabilities create uncertainty regarding the company's long-term competitive positioning.

According to a Gartner survey of over 500 supply chain professionals, 60% of respondents believe that robots are highly important to their businesses. Gartner predicts that 10% of new intra-logistics smart robots sold will be humanoid by 2027.

Amazon is probably the biggest threat to Symbotic in this area, although it is unclear whether it would choose to make its technology available to third parties. Amazon is partnering with Agility Robotics to test bipedal robots in its operations and continues to introduce new robots to increase employee productivity and safety. The company now has over 750,000 robots, with its latest system, Sequoia, reducing the time it takes to process an order through a fulfillment center by up to 25%. Sequoia integrates multiple robot systems to containerize inventory into totes.

Symbotic Business Updates

Symbotic completed the installation of three systems during the first quarter and started five deployments. The company also set a deployment record, completing an entire installation in 20 months. Symbotic has suggested that deployments are likely to stabilize in coming quarters rather than continue increasing, although there will be growth over the next few years. More systems will become operational in the coming quarters, though.

At the end of the first quarter, Symbotic had 15 fully operational systems and 37 systems in the process of deployment, up from eight operational systems and 22 deployments in progress in the first quarter of last year. Southern Glazer's was a new customer during the quarter and Symbotic expects to add 1-2 new customers a year going forward.

Symbotic continues to expand its product portfolio, which will be an important growth driver in the future. BreakPack has advanced beyond the prototype stage and is now ready for general availability to all of Symbotic's potential customers. The company is not actively selling BreakPack yet, though. BreakPack is suited to smaller stores and businesses with a long tail of slow-moving SKUs, like drugstores.

Systems designed for perishable warehouses are another potential growth area. Space is expensive in a perishable warehouse, creating additional constraints. Symbotic is trying to improve the density of its systems to help open up this market. The company isn't selling non-ambient systems yet and its Walmart backlog does not include non-ambient systems.

Financial Analysis

Symbotic generated 369 million USD revenue in the first quarter, a 79% increase YoY, driven primarily by growth of the number of systems in deployment. Recurring revenue streams were also up 45% YoY. I had been expecting in excess of 400 million USD revenue and consider this result quite soft. Symbotic suggested on its fourth quarter earnings call that it had benefited from timing, pulling some revenue out of the first quarter and into the fourth quarter. This probably contributed to what appeared to be a somewhat soft quarter.

Symbotic's backlog was stable at 23.2 billion USD. Outside the boost provided by GreenBox, there has been little backlog growth over the past 18 months. While this is potentially a negative, it will take Symbotic many years to fulfill the current backlog and as a result, it may not be trying to add to the current backlog.

Symbotic expects 400-420 million USD revenue in Q2 FY2024, which would represent approximately 54% YoY growth at the midpoint. The company has a history of giving extremely conservative guidance though, so I would expect revenue to be closer to 450 million USD.

Figure 3: Symbotic Revenue (Source: Created by author using data from Symbotic)

Symbotic's gross profit margin improved modestly in the first quarter, driven by a substantial improvement in the Software Maintenance and Support part of the business. This is presumably a result of less innovation projects dragging on margins. Operation Services margins also continued their trend higher. While this is a positive, Symbotic's recurring revenue streams were always likely to have decent margins as the business matures. Symbotic eventually expects recurring revenue gross margins to be in excess of 60%.

Figure 4: Symbotic Gross Profit Margins (Source: Created by author using data from Symbotic)

Symbotic continues to realize operating leverage as its business scales, leading to an improved bottom line. While this is a positive and should see Symbotic transition to GAAP profitability and positive cash flows in coming quarters, I question the company's lack of R&D spend.

There is still a large opportunity ahead of Symbotic, and there are areas where the company's technology needs to advance to capitalize on these opportunities. In addition, competition will increase over time, necessitating constant improvement to remain a market leader.

Figure 5: Symbotic Profit Margins (Source: Created by author using data from Symbotic) Figure 6: Symbotic Operating Expenses (Source: Created by author using data from Symbotic)

Symbotic chose to raise capital in February, which is somewhat unusual given the company's large cash balance and relatively modest cash burn. The company had 677 million USD of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter, aided by a 159 million USD inflow from Walmart exercising warrants at 10 USD per share. Symbotic offered five million Class A common shares in an underwritten public offering and granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million Class A common shares. While the dilution isn't really material, there are questions about what Symbotic needs the cash for.

I believe Symbotic's stock is extremely overvalued and hence issuing equity is a rational move. If this is the sole reason for the raise, it probably should have been much larger, though. Assuming the stock is fairly valued, or undervalued, the raise was presumably done to finance upcoming investments. This could be either an acquisition or related to the startup of the GreenBox business.

Conclusion

I don't believe that Symbotic's end market will ultimately support the type of growth implied by its valuation, although it will take time for this to become more apparent. Symbotic's enterprise value is still around 15x revenue, or 75x gross profit. While the stock appears overvalued, I don't believe there is a short opportunity yet as the company's fundamentals should remain strong in the near term and the stock is closely held.