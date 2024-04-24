Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Metro Inc. (MTRAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2024 2:05 PM ETMetro Inc. (MTRAF) Stock, MRU:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.88K Followers

Metro Inc. (OTCPK:MTRAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Estelle Riva - Investor Relations
Eric La Flèche - President & Chief Executive Officer
François Thibault - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Marc Giroux - Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Food
Jean-Michel Coutu - President, The Pharmacy Division

Conference Call Participants

George Doumet - Scotiabank
Irene Nattel - RBC Capital Markets
Emily Foo - BMO Capital Markets
Chris Li - Desjardins
Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank
Mark Petrie - CIBC

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Metro Inc. 2024 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. Note that all participant lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Also note that the call is being recorded on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Estelle Riva. Please go ahead.

Estelle Riva

Thank you, Sylvie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'm standing in for Sharon Kadoche who is absent today. Our comments will focus on the financial results of our second quarter, which ended on March 16th. During the call, we will present our second quarter results and comment on its highlights. We will then be happy to take your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that we are using today's discussion different statements that could be construed as forward-looking information. In general any statement, which does not constitute a historical fact may be deemed a forward-looking statements. While our expressions that have expect, intend, are confident that will and other similar words or expressions are generally indicative of forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions regarding the Canadian

