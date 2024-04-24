Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2024 2:17 PM ETTrustmark Corporation (TRMK) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.88K Followers

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joey Rein - Director of Corporate Strategy
Duane Dewey - President and CEO
Tom Owens - Chief Financial Officer
Tom Chambers - Chief Accounting Officer
Barry Harvey - Chief Credit and Operations Officer

Conference Call Participants

Will Jones - KBW
Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson
Michael Rose - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Trustmark Corporation's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation this morning, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Joey Rein, Director of Corporate Strategy at Trustmark.

Joey Rein

Good morning. I'd like to remind everyone that a copy of our first quarter earnings release as well as the slide presentation that will be discussed on our call this morning is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at trustmark.com.

During the course of our call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and we would like to caution you that these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results due to a number of risks and uncertainties, which are outlined in our earnings release and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

At this time, I'd like to introduce Duane Dewey, President and CEO of Trustmark Corporation.

Duane Dewey

Thank you, Joey, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning. With me are Tom Owens, our Chief Financial Officer; Barry Harvey, our Chief Credit and Operations Officer; and Tom Chambers, our Chief Accounting Officer.

We have great news to

Recommended For You

About TRMK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TRMK

Trending Analysis

Trending News