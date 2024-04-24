ryasick

I can't stress enough how much of an outlier the last three years of bond market behavior have been. Yes - plenty of people would argue it was obvious to see that bonds would sell off following the COVID-19 stimulus and high inflation that followed. However, no one could have said stocks and bonds would both sell off AND credit risk would remain at cycle lows. We went through the greatest bear market in duration in history for bonds with credit risk unscathed. And despite fears of re-accelerating inflation, I think the time to take on duration risk is near, if not already here.

The credit risk side still, in my mind, remains a question market, however. If you agree with me that duration makes sense, but want high-quality bond exposure to mitigate credit risk, then Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) may be worth considering.

BLV is a passively managed fund that aims to mirror the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Long Government/Credit Float Adjusted Index. This index is a benchmark representing the long-term, investment-grade U.S. bond market. BLV is distinctive for its focus on long-maturity U.S. Treasury, agency, and investment-grade corporate securities, offering a diversified exposure to the long-term, high-credit-quality U.S. bond market.

Fund Overview: Key Facts

Let's look at the key components of BLV:

Management style: Index.

Asset class: Long-Term Bond.

Category: Long-Term Bond.

Inception date: 04/03/2007.

Expense ratio: 0.04% (as of 12/31/2023).

Market price: $68.55 (as of 04/19/2024).

30-day SEC yield: 5.29% (as of 04/18/2024).

Top Holdings

BLV's portfolio is composed of a broad array of bonds. The top positions are currently all Treasuries, with no position exceeding 1.3% of the total portfolio. This makes it very diversified.

vanguard.com

When we look deeper, we find that nearly half the portfolio is made up of debt coming from the U.S. government. The lowest credit quality is BBB, making up 23% of the fund. So there is some credit risk overall, but not all that much.

vanguard.com

From a maturity perspective, the vast majority of holdings go out 15 years or more, reflecting the long duration mandate of BLV. This alone makes the fund more sensitive to interest rate direction.

vanguard.com

With a duration of 13.9 years, the fund is certainly more volatile than other bond funds that have shorter maturities, but this isn't a bad thing when you're near the end of the interest rate hiking cycle, which I believe for now we are likely to be (if not very close).

Peer Comparison

When compared to similar long-term bond ETFs, BLV stands out for its low expense ratio of 0.04%, significantly lower than the average of 0.67% for similar funds. Moreover, BLV's 30-day SEC yield of 5.29% is attractive compared to its peers. If we compare BLV to the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), we see that BLV has underperformed on a price ratio basis. No surprise, as BLV has a higher duration than AGG, which is at 5.97 years, meaning BLV has taken more of the duration collapse in general.

StockCharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in BLV

Pros

Diversification: BLV provides exposure to a broad spectrum of long-term, investment-grade U.S. bonds, diversifying investment risks. Passive Management: As an index fund, BLV has lower operating costs, reflected in its low expense ratio. High Credit Quality: The majority of BLV's holdings are high credit quality securities, reducing credit risk.

Cons

Interest Rate Risk: Being a long-term bond fund, BLV is sensitive to interest rate changes. A rise in interest rates could lead to a decline in the fund's value. Limited Capital Appreciation: Bonds typically offer lower returns compared to equities. Therefore, BLV may not be suitable for investors seeking high capital appreciation.

The Bottom Line: Should You Invest in BLV?

Investing in the Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF could be a strategic move for investors seeking steady income and diversification in their portfolio. However, like all investments, it comes with risks. The fund's sensitivity to interest rate changes and limited capital appreciation potential in the absence of a rate cutting cycle are important considerations.

Thus, Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares may be most suitable for risk-averse, income-focused investors with a long-term investment horizon. Good fund, and not a bad time to consider, in my view.