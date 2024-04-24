CORP: Pimco's Answer To An Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

AdShooter

Thesis

When thinking about investment grade corporate bond funds, the 800-pound gorilla in the room is the BlackRock iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), with assets under management exceeding $27 billion. However, there is an alternative available, this time coming from Pimco, in the form of the PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:CORP):

The fund seeks to provide optimized exposure to the broad investment grade corporate bond sector, before fees and expenses, which may provide excess yield relative to government securities, and might serve as a lower volatility corporate investment than equities. The PIMCO Indexing approach includes an optimization process that first applies liquidity/transaction cost filters to exclude bonds that are illiquid or cost prohibitive to trade and then attempts to match risk metrics --such as duration, market-weighted spread, and carry -- to those in the index.

The fund has a lower duration when compared to LQD at only 6.2 years, but takes the same approach in being overweight BBB names. The ETF aims to track the ICE BofAML US Corporate Index:

ICE BofAML US Corporate Index is an unmanaged index comprised of U.S. dollar denominated investment grade, fixed rate corporate debt securities publicly issued in the U.S. domestic market with at least one year remaining term to final maturity and at least $250 million outstanding. It is not possible to invest directly in an unmanaged index.

CORP has been hit hard in the past years by rising risk-free rates, but represents a viable investment choice in the intermediate portion of the yield curve to overlay corporate spread risk on risk-free rates.

In this article, we are going to take a closer look at the fund and its composition, and benchmark it against its peers to derive a view on the name.

Fund holdings

The fund is extremely granular, with over 1,500 holdings:

Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

The vehicle falls on the intermediate duration side, with a 6.22 years duration, and a portfolio yield to maturity of 5.78%.

The ETF contains mostly investment grade corporate bonds:

Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

The fund has a small bucket for government securities, with the rest invested in IG corporate bonds. On the credit rating side, the vehicle is very heavy in BBB names:

Ratings (Fund fact sheet)

BBB credits ('BBB+', 'BBB' and 'BBB-') make up over 53% of the portfolio, making the fund very sensitive to credit spreads. As a reminder, BBB names are the most volatile investment grade credits, and they can experience significant credit spread widening, especially the ones who might get downgraded to the BB category.

Performance versus LQD

CORP is reminiscent of the much larger iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) from BlackRock, which sports a $27 billion AUM versus $1 billion for CORP. LQD's duration is also higher, at 8.2 years. Nonetheless, the two funds have the same corporate bond approach, with an overweight positioning in BBB names.

The two ETFs have had a similar performance in the past year, with a slight outperformance by CORP:

Data by YCharts

The outperformance is due to the lower duration exposed by CORP, which has helped the fund as rates have increased in 2024. We can observe the same duration component in October 2023, when higher rates had a more pronounced impact on LQD (the teal line in the graph).

Performance drivers - rates and credit spreads

The main driver for CORP's performance is represented by risk-free rates. The fund has a 6.2 years duration, so we can use the on-the-run 7-year yields as a duration pricing point. As rates moved higher, the fund lost in value.

We are now back in a very high-interest rate environment, with 7-year rates close to decade long highs:

Data by YCharts

While rates moved significantly lower in December 2023 on the back of rate cuts expectations in 2024, the market has scaled those bets back.

The second factor driving performance here is represented by BBB credit spreads:

BBB spreads (The Fed)

At 117 bps, we are close to decade lows in BBB spreads as measured by the ICE BofA BBB US Corporate Index Option-Adjusted Spread. As we can observe from their historic performance, spreads topped out at 200 bps during the March 2023 regional banking crisis, and have been on a downward trajectory ever since.

In our opinion, spreads are too tight here, and a risk-off event can easily move them above 150 bps, a level which would be appealing. While they can scrape the bottom for a while, buying spreads here is not a very appealing endeavor. We cannot say this enough - the best time to enter names like CORP is when the world is falling apart and everybody is running for cover. It is not the case here, at a decade low in the compensation for the credit risk you are taking as an investor here.

Historic range - moving towards the bottom

In a normalized rate environment, the fund moved in a $100 to $110 range for most of the past decade. As higher rates came about and the fund lost value on the back of its duration profile, the range has now moved to $90 to $100:

Historic Range (Seeking Alpha)

The fund briefly traded below $90 in October 2023 when both rates and credit spreads moved much wider. We expect the name to re-test $90-$91 on the back of a risk-off event that would see credit spreads move wider.

We also think there is a bit of gas left in the tank for risk-free rates to move slightly wider from here as well. While the larger 'Fed cuts' repricing is behind us, we do not think 7-year and 10-year risk-free rates are done moving higher, similarly to what we see in the hedge fund trend positioning, where managers are still short intermediate bonds.

Conclusion

CORP is a fixed income exchange-traded fund. The vehicle represents Pimco's offering in the IG bond space. With a 6.2 years duration and a BBB tilted collateral, the fund is reminiscent of LQD, albeit with a shorter duration. The ETF has been hit by the higher rates environment, and is closing in on the bottom of its trading range. We like risk-free rates here but feel credit spreads are too tight. We are on hold for the name as it stands, looking for a $90-$91 price range for a buy rating.