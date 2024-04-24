Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.88K Followers

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joni Roberts - Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer
Bruce McClelland - President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Miguel Lopez - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christian Schwab - Craig-Hallum
Dave Kang - B. Riley Securities
Trevor Walsh - JMP Securities
Tim Savageaux - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Ribbon Communications First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Joni Roberts, Chief Marketing Officer. Please go ahead, Ms. Roberts.

Joni Roberts

Good afternoon and welcome to Ribbon’s first quarter 2024 financial results conference call. I am Joni Roberts, Chief Marketing Officer at Ribbon Communications. Also on the call today, Bruce McClelland, Ribbon’s Chief Executive Officer; and Mick Lopez, Ribbon’s Chief Financial Officer. Today’s call is being webcast live and will be archived on the Investor Relations section of our website, rbbn.com or both, our press release and supplemental slides are currently available.

Certain matters we’ll be discussing today, including the business outlook and financial projections for second quarter of 2024 and beyond are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in our documents filed with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-K. I refer you to our Safe Harbor statement included in the supplemental financial information posted on our website. In addition, we’ll present non-GAAP financial information on this call. Reconciliations to the applicable GAAP measure are included in the earnings press release we issued earlier today, as well as the supplemental slides we prepared for

Recommended For You

About RBBN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RBBN

Trending Analysis

Trending News