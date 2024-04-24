Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.89K Followers

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jack Atkins - Director of Investor Relations
Marty Freeman - President and Chief Executive Officer
Adam Satterfield - Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley
Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs
Bascome Majors - Susquehanna
Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank
Eric Morgan - Barclays
Bruce Chan - Stifel
Adam Roszkowski - Bank of America
Joe Hafling - Jefferies
Jason Seidl - TD Cowen
Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan
Tom Wadewitz - UBS
Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Jeff Kauffman - Vertical Research Partners

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Old Dominion Freight Line First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call over to Jack Atkins, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jack Atkins

Thank you, Andrea, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the first quarter 2024 conference call for Old Dominion Freight Line. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay beginning today and through May 1, 2024, by dialing 1 (877) 344-7529, excess code 52-60-631. The replay of the webcast may also be accessed for 30 days at the company's website.

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements, among others, regarding Old Dominion's expected financial and operating performance. For this purpose, any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words believes, anticipates, plans, expects and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You are hereby cautioned that these statements may be affected by the important factors, among others, set forth in Old

Recommended For You

About ODFL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ODFL

Trending Analysis

Trending News