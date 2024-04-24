Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EHang Seeks Capital Refueling As Its Self-Flying Vehicles Inch Toward Grand Takeoff

Apr. 24, 2024 3:12 PM ETEHang Holdings Limited (EH) Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • EHang said it plans to sell up to $100 million worth of new shares in New York, more than double the amount it raised in its 2019 IPO.
  • The company is getting close to commercializing its self-flying aircraft, including its recent receipt of a regulatory certificate allowing it to mass-produce its flagship product.
  • Given that EHang is seemingly quite close to commercialization, it probably will secure the new funding it needs now without much difficulty.

Conceptual eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircrafts as a taxi/shuttle service at the helipad on top of a building

adventtr

The maker of autonomous aerial vehicles is seeking to raise up to $100 million in a public offering of new shares.

EHang Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:EH) is getting set to refuel as it makes what appears to

This article was written by

