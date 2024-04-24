Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.89K Followers

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Charlotte Rasche - EVP and General Counsel
David Zalman - Senior Chairman and CEO
Asylbek Osmonov - CFO
Tim Timanus - Chairman
Kevin Hanigan - President and COO

Conference Call Participants

Peter Winter - D.A. Davidson
Michael Rose - Raymond James
Dave Rochester - Compass Point
Catherine Mealor - KBW
Brandon King - Truist
Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley
Jared Shaw - Barclays
Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call to Charlotte Rasche. Please go ahead.

Charlotte Rasche

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Prosperity Bancshares first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. This call is being broadcast live on our website and will be available for replay for the next few weeks. I'm Charlotte Rasche, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Prosperity Bancshares, and here with me today is David Zalman, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; H. E. Tim Timanus, Jr, Chairman; Asylbek Osmonov, Chief Financial Officer; Eddie Safady, Vice Chairman; Kevin Hanigan, President and Chief Operating Officer; Randy Hester, Chief Lending Officer; Mays Davenport, Director of Corporate Strategy; and Bob Dowdell, Executive Vice President. David will lead off with a review of the highlights for the recent quarter. He will be followed by Asylbek Osmonov, who will review some of our recent financial statistics and Tim Timanus, who will discuss our lending activities, including asset quality. Finally, we will open the call for questions.

Before we begin, let me make the usual disclaimers. Certain of the matters discussed in

Recommended For You

About PB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PB

Trending Analysis

Trending News