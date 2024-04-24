Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean McLaren - President & CEO
Chris Virostek - CFO
Matt Tobin - SVP, Sales & Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Apurva Kilambi - Scotiabank
Hamir Patel - CIBC
Ketan Mamtora - BMO Capital Markets
Sean Steuart - TD Securities
Matthew McKellar - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to West Fraser Q1 2024 Results Conference Call. Please note that all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

During this conference call, West Fraser's representatives will be making certain statements about West Fraser's future financial and operational performance, business outlook and capital plans. These statements may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws.

Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause West Fraser's actual or future results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in these statements.

Additional information about these risk factors and assumptions is included both in the companion webcast presentation and in our 2023 annual MD&A and annual information form, which can be accessed in West Fraser's website or through SEDAR+ for Canadian investors and EDGAR for United States Investors. Please note that today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Sean McLaren, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Sean McLaren

Thank you, Lara. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter 2024 earnings call. I am Sean McLaren, President and CEO of West Fraser. And joining me today in our Quesnel office on the day of our Annual General Meeting, are Chris Virostek, our Senior Vice President and

