Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has been a share price growth star for much of the past five years. It notched gains of 85.30% in the past year and 512.03% in the last five years.

Despite that, the share price still has room to grow because demand is growing as inflation eases, there are more severe and more frequent water-related climate events, and there is pressure on the millions of septic tank users to reduce their nitrogen output (for which the firm has a solution).

As a result, earnings are expected to grow again this fiscal year, 2025 (that began on April 1) and in fiscal 2026.

The company is financially solid and has plenty of internally generated cash with which to build on its growth strategy.

About ADS

Advanced Drainage Systems uses the abbreviation ADS in its documents and other materials.

It is a water management solutions firm, focused on the handling of stormwater and septic wastewater. End markets include residential, non-residential, infrastructure, and agriculture. In its 10-K for fiscal 2023, it described itself as the only company that manages stormwater from the time it first hits the ground until is returned to lakes and streams:

It also reported that the stormwater industry is estimated to be worth $13.0 billion annually, while the onsite septic market is worth $2.0 billion. That totals $15.0 billion of total addressable market; last year it took in just over $3.0 billion, giving it one-fifth of the total market.

In describing itself, it frequently uses the word 'innovative' and its product lines include unique coupling and fitting products. One of its biggest opportunities lies in replacing concrete and other traditional types of wastewater lines with its high-performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe.

ADS operates through several segments:

Pipe: Manufacturing and marketing the thermoplastic pipe noted above.

Infiltrator: Produces plastic leach field chambers and systems, septic tanks and accessories, mainly for residential use.

International: It has its own manufacturing and marketing operations in Canada, as well as joint ventures in Mexico and South America.

Allied Products & Other: Manufacturing a range of products that complement its Pipe products.

It released its Q3 fiscal 2024 results on February 8, and highlights included:

Net sales were up 1.1% to $662.0 million.

Net income grew by 28.5% to $107.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) went up 20.3% to $204.2 million.

Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) increased 35.6% to $1.37.

At the close on April 23, 2024, ADS traded at $160.28 and had a market cap of $12.15 billion.

Competition and competitive advantages

Management said in the 10-K that its industries are highly fragmented and that it holds leading positions in multiple market sectors. Competitors include companies that produce concrete pipe, corrugated steel pipe, and PVC pipe.

There are many other HPDE (high-density polyethylene) producers, but it believes it is the only one with a national presence, while its competitors operate on a regional or local level.

ADS appears to have competitive advantages or a moat, judging by the way its gross profit margin has expanded over the past decade:

Note that ADS' gross margin TTM is 39.34%, which is 28.96% higher than the Industrials sector median over the past year, and 21.66% better over five years.

It's a similar story with the EBITDA TTM and net income TTM margins, which are also higher than the sector medians over both one year and five years.

There's also an indication of a moat in the company's return on equity, which rose from negative territory in 2019-2020 to nearly 50% last December:

On a TTM basis, its ROE, at 49.61% is 309.25% better than the sector median, and the five-year average of 18.76% surpasses the sector median by 164.39%.

Clearly, then, there is strong evidence for a moat. What might be some of the fundamentals underpinning that strength? Several advantages come to mind:

ADS produces and markets the latest generation of wastewater piping, thermoplastics, which has several advantages, as laid out in the 10-K, "Thermoplastic corrugated pipe is generally lighter, more durable, more cost-effective and easier to install than comparable products made from traditional materials."

It has a large network of facilities that give it a cost advantage over its competitors, because of lower transportation costs and faster product shipments.

The firm generates more cash from operations than the Industrials median; for 2023, it brought in $747.63 million, compared to $303.00 million for the sector. On a five-year basis, it averaged $439.76 million per year, 70.01% greater than the sector median.

Margins

As noted, ADS' margins outperform those of the Industrials sector (all TTM):

Gross margin: 39.34% versus 30.50% in the past year, and an average of 32.33% over the past five years compared with 21.66% for the sector.

EBITDA margin: 29.99% while the sector median was 12.65% in 2023; its five-year average is 22.58%, while the sector average was about a third lower.

Net margin: 17.65%, more than triple the sector median of 5.83% for one year, and 7.21% per year over the past five years which is 144.92/% greater than the sector median.

ADS said in its Q3-fiscal 2024 earnings release that margin improvements in the third quarter reflected benefits from the sales mix, good price/cost management, and contributions from past investments. It saw its adjusted EBITDA margin grow by 490 basis points, a significant improvement.

Higher gross margins indicate the company's operations are relatively efficient, and its cost controls are effective.

When net profit margins are higher, it means the company has some competitive advantages, either in terms of pricing or controlling its costs (see gross margins above). Generally, stronger margins mean stronger earnings, and in turn, higher share prices.

Growth

It's more of a mixed bag for ADS' growth grades:

WMS Growth Grades table (Seeking Alpha)

As the table indicates, year-over-year [YoY] revenue growth was negative in 2023 but is expected to recover somewhat this year. Despite the revenue setback, EBITDA did grow on a YoY basis although not as much as the sector median.

Give the company credit as well for delivering EPS diluted growth YoY of 10.55% while revenue was down. It even outperformed the sector median of 7.68% by 37.37%. On a forward basis, the difference is even more significant, with ADS expecting non-GAAP EPS diluted growth of 29.08%, versus 8.92% for the sector median.

Part of ADS' current strength may be attributed to its free cash flow gains since 2017:

Data by YCharts

The company said in its Q3-fiscal 2024 earnings release that business picked up in the third quarter (which ended December 31) despite headwinds from higher interest rates, credit tightening, and economic uncertainty. Most of the increased demand came from infrastructure, residential, and agricultural markets.

CEO Scott Barbour pointed out that business is picking up on the strength of an emerging tailwind: the trend of large-scale and more frequent water-related climate events.

Another emerging trend sees more jurisdictions demanding lower levels of nitrogen in septic wastewater. In response, the company's Infiltrator division has launched ECOPOD-NX for septic tanks. Another new initiative sees it partnering with Rainwater Management Solutions to develop and market rainwater harvesting and reuse systems.

Looking at fiscal 2024, which ended on March 31, Wall Street analysts expect a modest earnings setback, followed by two years of growth:

WMS EPS Estimates table (Seeking Alpha)

Overall, analysts are bullish on the stock, with five of them revising upward and one revising downward in the last 90 days.

Management and Strategy

Scott Barbour is Chief Executive Officer and President, roles in which he has served since joining ADS in 2017. Between 1989 and 2016, he held several senior positions at Emerson Electric Co. (EMR). He started his career as a product engineer at Colt Industries.

Scott Cottrill is the holder and their associate Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary; he joined the company in 2015. Before that, he held senior positions at JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) and Goodrich Corporation (GR).

Based on its documentation and other materials, the firm has several tactics that add up to a strategy, including:

Displacing conventional wastewater piping, such as concrete and polyvinyl chloride [PVC] with its thermoplastic corrugating piping. That includes not only through marketing but also through educational endeavors.

Creating comprehensive water management solutions for communities and end markets.

It is a heavy user of recycled plastics: 48% of its plastics purchases in 2023 came from recycled stock. The company also has a continuous sustainability improvement initiative.

Valuation

Overvaluation is the word that comes up when we scan ADS' valuation page at Seeking Alpha. Here are some examples:

WMS Valuations table (Seeking Alpha)

As the table shows, ADS is more expensive than the sector median by all the measures displayed here. That's not surprising, considering the share price grew by 85.30% in the past year and 512.03% in the past five years:

Data by YCharts

Those growth rates are far steeper than the growth rate of EPS, suggesting that investors are buying based on their expectations, rather than the fundamentals.

Wall Street analysts see higher prices ahead, and have an average one-year price target of $178.00:

WMS Price Target chart (Seeking Alpha)

If the price rises to $178.00, it might be considered a rebound rather than regular growth. Over the past 52 weeks, the share price has ranged between $80.41 and $176.31.

Data by YCharts

The wide variation in the range tells us we should recognize that ADS goes through peaks and valleys, and savvy investors will buy when the price is in a valley, as it is now.

That's one reason to justify buying now, while there are multiple reasons to expect higher prices ahead:

EPS is expected to grow 9.56% in fiscal 2025, which began on April 1.

Demand for its products is picking up again, as interest rates go lower and other headwinds diminish.

It has a tailwind in the severity and frequency of water-related climate events.

Regulators want a reduction in wastewater nitrogen, and ADS has a product to deliver it.

It is financially strong, giving it capital to invest in new growth.

Given these factors and its place in the price cycle, I consider it reasonable to forecast an 11.06% upside, as the analysts have done. On that basis, I also expect $178.00 in the next 12 months and rate ADS a Buy.

There has been one other Seeking Alpha rating in the past 90 days, a Hold. The Quant system also gives it a Hold, while the Wall Street analysts provide five Strong Buys, two, Buys, and one Hold.

Risk factors

As a manufacturing company, ADS depends on the availability and pricing of its inputs. The company has noted in the 10-K that resin prices are volatile because of changes in oil and gas prices. High prices can affect demand and margins.

In fiscal 2023, 42% of its net sales came from its ten largest customers, and the loss of one or more of them could adversely affect its business and financial status.

Concentration of voting rights among its directors, officers, principal stockholders, and their associates could be an issue for other investors. This insider group controlled about 23% of outstanding shares as of May 2023, and as the 10-K puts it, "This concentration of ownership may not be in the best interests of our other stockholders." ADS also has anti-takeover provisions, or a poison pill, in its charter, another concern for individual shareholders.

There are potential construction defect and product liability claims, as well as legal exposures. In addition, the company operates a large fleet of trucks and other vehicles that might involve it in traffic accidents.

Environmental issues may be a challenge because ADS uses a manufacturing process that emits carbon dioxide, and its trucking fleet expels greenhouse gases. Governments or regulatory bodies could affect its operations and/or its finances.

Conclusion

There is more growth to come from Advanced Drainage Systems, even though its share price rose so quickly over the past five years. It has both tailwinds and reduced headwinds to help it along, as well as ample cash to hurry along new growth, both organically and through acquisitions.

While its valuation metrics are not encouraging, it outpaces many of its peers and competitors in the Industrials sector. The growth and profitability measures, as well as its return on equity, provide hints of future profitable growth.

I have rated ADS a Buy because of its potential for that kind of growth over the next three to five years at least.