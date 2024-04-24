Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EQT Corporation (EQT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2024 3:24 PM ETEQT Corporation (EQT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.89K Followers

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cameron Horwitz - Managing Director, Investor Relations and Strategy
Toby Rice - President and Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Knop - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Atidrip Modak - Goldman Sachs
Arun Jayaram - J.P. Morgan
Jake Roberts - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.
Michael Scialla - Stephens
Bertrand Donnes - Truist Securities
Roger Read - Wells Fargo
Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers
Josh Silverstein - UBS

Operator

Good morning. My name is Brianna and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the EQT First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Cameron Horwitz, Managing Director, Investor Relations and Strategy. Please go ahead.

Cameron Horwitz

Good morning and thank you for joining our first quarter 2024 earnings results conference call. With me today are Toby Rice, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeremy Knop, Chief Financial Officer. In a moment, Toby and Jeremy will present their prepared remarks with a question-and-answer session to follow. An updated investor presentation has been posted to the Investor Relations portion of our website and we will reference certain slides during today’s discussion. A replay of today’s call will be available on our website beginning this evening.

I’d like to remind you that today’s call may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results and future events could materially differ from these forward-looking statements because of the factors described in yesterday’s earnings release, in our investor presentation, the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-K and in subsequent filings we make with the SEC. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking

Recommended For You

About EQT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EQT

Trending Analysis

Trending News