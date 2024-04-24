Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carrefour SA (CRRFY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2024 3:31 PM ETCarrefour SA (CRRFY) Stock, CRERF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.89K Followers

Carrefour SA (OTCPK:CRRFY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 12:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Matthieu Malige – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Izabel Dobreva – Morgan Stanley
Viraj Brahmbhatt – Citi
Clément Genelot – Bryan Garnier & Co.
Nicolas Champ – Barclays
Frederick Wild – Jefferies
François Digard – Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Carrefour Q1 2024 Sales Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Matthieu Malige, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Matthieu Malige

Thank you. Good afternoon to all of you and thank you for attending this Q1 2024 sales call. I'm here with Sébastien Valentin, Head of Investor Relations; and the rest of our IR team. Let me start with a few key highlights before we get into the details of Carrefour's Q1 performance. The quarter was marked by the following elements. First, an inflection in Brazil with a return to sales growth, then broadly stable revenue in France and Europe, primarily driven by the slowdown in food inflation across all markets and continued strong momentum in Argentina. Overall sales were up 13.5% on a like-for-like basis over the quarter. A key highlight of the period was investments in competitiveness, notably in France, which we intensified since the beginning of the year. These investments are already visible translating into an improvement of our price positioning in the market. This contributed to an increase of six points in customer satisfaction at group level as measured by the Net Promoter Score.

In view of this, we decided to intensify and

Recommended For You

About CRRFY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRRFY

Trending Analysis

Trending News