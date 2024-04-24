Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.89K Followers

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Q1 2024 Results Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Noah Fields - Vice President of Investor Relations
Michael Collins - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Craig Bridgewater - Group Chief Financial Officer
Michael Schrum - President and Group Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Switzer - KBW
Alex Twerdahl - Piper Sandler
Eric Spector - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning. My name is Dorwin and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Noah Fields, Butterfield's Head of Investor Relations.

Noah Fields

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today, we will be reviewing Butterfield's first quarter 2024 financial results.

On the call, I'm joined by Michael Collins, Butterfield's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Craig Bridgewater, Group Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Schrum, President and Group Chief Risk Officer. Following their prepared remarks, we will open the call up for a question-and-answer session.

Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter 2024 results. The press release and financial statements, along with a slide presentation that we will refer to during our remarks on this call, are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.butterfieldgroup.com.

Before I turn the call over to Michael Collins, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussions will refer to certain non-GAAP measures which we believe are important in evaluating the company's performance. For a reconciliation of these measures to US

Recommended For You

About NTB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NTB

Trending Analysis

Trending News