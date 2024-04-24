Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dayna Matsumoto - Group Senior Vice President and Director of Finance and Accounting
Arnold Martines - President and CEO
David Morimoto - Senior Executive Vice President and CFO
Anna Hu - Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Feaster - Raymond James
Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Central Pacific Financial Corp. First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. During today’s presentation all participants will be in listen mode only. Following the presentation the conference will be open for the questions. This call is being recorded and will be available for replay shortly after its completion on the company's website at www.cpb.bank.

I'd like to turn the call over to Ms. Dayna Matsumoto, Group Senior Vice President and Director of Finance and Accounting. Please go ahead.

Dayna Matsumoto

Thank you, Eli, and thank you all for joining us as we review the financial results of the first quarter of 2024 and for Central Pacific Financial Corp. With me this morning are Arnold Martines, President and Chief Executive Officer; David Morimoto, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Anna Hu, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. We have prepared a supplemental slide presentation that provides additional details on our release and is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at cpb.bank.

During the course of today's call, management may make forward-looking statements. While we believe these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they involve risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. For a complete discussion of the risks related to our forward-looking statements, please refer to Slide 2 of our presentation.

