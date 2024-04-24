Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (ALSSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2024 3:49 PM ETAlsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (ALSSF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.89K Followers

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:ALSSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gerardo Lozoya - Head, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
Armando Torrado - Chief Executive Officer
Federico Rodríguez - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Theurer - Barclays
Hector Maya - Scotiabank
Rodrigo Alcantara - UBS
Renata Cabral - Citi
Felipe Cassimiro - Bradesco
Thiago Bortoluci - Goldman Sachs
Louise Willard - GBM
Fernando Herrera - Compass Group
Jorge Izquierdo - BTG Pactual

Gerardo Lozoya

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Alsea's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Video Conference. My name is Gerardo Lozoya, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs. And today our Chief Executive Officer, Armando Torrado; and our Chief Financial Officer, Federico Rodríguez will be presenting the results.

Before we continue, a friendly reminder that some of our comments today will contain forward-looking statements based on our current view of our business and that future results may differ materially from these statements.

Today's call should be considered in conjunction with disclaimers contained in our earnings release and in our most recent Bolsa Mexicana de Valores report. The company does not have the obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements. It is important to note that earnings numbers referred to are based on pre-IFRS 16 standards unless specified otherwise.

I would now like to hand it over to Armando for his initial remarks. Please go ahead Armando.

Armando Torrado

Thank you, Gerardo and good morning everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter 2024 earnings video conference. I am pleased to share with you our financial results, regional highlights and brand accomplishments for the quarter. Additionally, I will talk about the progress we have made on our digital strategy and ESG initiatives. I will first like to take an opportunity to thank our team members

Recommended For You

About ALSSF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALSSF

Trending Analysis

Trending News