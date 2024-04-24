Lorado/E+ via Getty Images

The iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) offers an exposure to Dutch securities across market cap segments. EWN is a targeted bet on a lesser-known, northern European economy. However, ubiquitous challenges across the continent: sluggish growth, opacity around interest rate reductions, and political gridlock are all challenging the fund's prospects at the moment. Despite the exposure to promising sectors, I will rate EWN as a hold, as it's among the priciest plays in Europe.

Glacial growth amidst political gridlock

The Dutch growth story has been similar to that of many other economies on the continent, with a downwards revised GDP projection in early 2024. The Netherlands is expected to grow 1% in 2024, compared with 0.1% in 2023. The country entered a recession in 2023, after the creeping effects of inflation put a damper on household spending, but was able to emerge by the end of the year.

Political gridlock is another challenge for the Netherlands. Despite winning elections back in November, far-right party leader Geert Wilders has failed to put together a coalition bid to become Prime Minister. Wilders ran on a hard-line anti-immigration platform, shocking the country with his win back in November. An interim cabinet will be put in place until a solution to agree upon the next PM can be decided.

Tech-tilted and costly

As of March 2024, the fund has total net assets of around $280 million across 58 individual holdings. EWN is a tech-heavy ETF, owing roughly a third of its assets to the sector. Industrials and financials comprise another 30% of the fund. EWN is fairly concentrated from a sector perspective and exposed to fairly cyclical sectors.

Seeking Alpha

From an individual holdings' perspective, EWN has a large (22%) single stock holding to ASML Holding NV (ASML). ASML is a key supplier to semiconductor manufacturers and has seen a +44% return on a trailing one-year basis. It has been buoyed by global interest and investment in emerging AI technologies. ASML has been implicated in the country's political risk discussed above. The company is reliant on high-skilled immigration to staff its operations based in the Netherlands. Continued anti-immigration rhetoric could incentivize ASML to find a way to build out operations abroad if such rhetoric comes to fruition.

Seeking Alpha

Valuation and yield

Looking at EWN's valuation relative to European counterparts, we can that the fund is trading more expensively at the moment. EWN has a comparable PB and PE ratios to that of France, but otherwise is trading at higher multiples than the rest of major European countries. This is likely due to the fund's high exposure to the tech sector, which tends to trade at higher earnings multiples than other sectors. EWN is also less attractive in terms of dividend yield, offering a considerably lower income opportunity relative to the rest of Europe. Again, this is characteristic of the tech sector, which typically tends to reinvest dividends for future growth, rather than distribute to shareholders.

EWN (iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF) EWG (iShares MSCI Germany ETF) EWQ (iShares MSCI France ETF) EWP (iShares MSCI Spain ETF) EWI (iShares MSCI Italy ETF) P/B 2.3 1.6 2.1 1.4 1.5 P/E 17.3 13.5 17.9 10.8 10.4 Yield (TMM) 1.71% 2.50% 2.66% 2.63% 3.14% Click to enlarge

Flows

EWN experienced consecutive years of outflows in both 2022 and 2023, which reflect the economic downturn that followed COVID. EWN has been able to regain some traction YTD, posting positive net inflows in 2024.

ETF.com

Performance and Risk

EWN has had a strong start to the year, delivering a price return of 8.6% YTD, outperforming the S&P500 which has returned 6.3% in the same period. When examining a trailing 1-year look back period versus European counterparts, we see that EWN has performed second only to EWI. The fund outperformed the Eurozone by 600 basis points.

Data by YCharts

Conversely, when looking at the fund from a risk perspective, we can see that EWN has an increased volatility profile relative to other Eurozone members. It's 30 day rolling volatility is 15.4%, elevated when compared to EWI which delivered higher return in the same period.

Data by YCharts

With respect to downside protection, EWN has been able to offer lower levels of max drawdown compared with EWG, as well as EWP and rests in the mid-range of Eurozone ETFs.

Data by YCharts

Conclusions

EWN allows investors to take a targeted bet on the Dutch economy. By holding multinational giants like ASML and Unilever alongside more domestically focused consumer and financial names, it provides fractional exposure to some of Europe's largest and growing companies at lower valuation multiples.

With its sector exposure tilted toward technology and cyclicals, its returns can move based on global growth trends. Despite EWN having some high-quality content under the hood, the precarity of Europe's economies, and the wavering optimism of the US, make EWN a hold at the moment.