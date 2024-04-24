Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) Q1 2024 Sales/Trading Statement Call Transcript

Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Conference Call April 24, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Schinecker - Chief Executive Officer, Roche Group
Alan Hippe - Chief Financial & Information Officer
Teresa Graham - Chief Executive Officer, Roche Pharmaceuticals
Matt Sause - Chief Executive Officer, Roche Diagnostics
Bruno Eschli - Head, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan
Emmanuel Papadakis - Deutsche Bank
Simon Baker - Redburn
Matthew Weston - UBS
Luisa Hector - Berenberg
Sachin Jain - Bank of America
Andrew Baum - Citi
Tim Anderson - Wolfe Research
Steve Scala - Cowen
Richard Parkes - BNP
Emily Field - Barclays
Mark Purcell - Morgan Stanley
Peter Welford - Jefferies

Thomas Schinecker

Thank you very much and hello and welcome. I'm looking forward to sharing the Q1 results together with my team with you today. In Q1, we had a very strong base business growth of 7% growth across both divisions. And overall group sales including COVID were at plus 2% at constant exchange rates. The base business in both divisions as said was very strong, Pharma at plus 7% and Diagnostics at plus 8%. The COVID 19 sales decreased by CHF 0.7 billion and with that we have the COVID sales decline largely behind us. And we've had LOE impact of CHF 0.4 billion. And with that both is very much in line with our guidance.

This quarter we have achieved a number of very important milestones. First we received the US approval for XOLAIR in food allergy, as the first and only medicine in food allergy. And we already see an uptick in sales and there's a lot of excitement in the medical community and Teresa for sure will share more about that.

Just last week, we received FDA approval for ALECENSA

