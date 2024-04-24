Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lennox International Inc. (LII) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.89K Followers

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chelsey Pulcheon - IR
Alok Maskara - CEO
Michael Quenzer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tommy Moll - Stephens
Jeff Hammond - KeyBanc
Ryan Merkel - William Blair
Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs
Damian Karas - UBS
Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer
Brett Linzey - Mizuho
Julian Mitchell - Barclays
Joe O'Dea - Wells Fargo
Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets
Nicole DeBlase - Deutsche Bank
Steve Tusa - JPMorgan
Gautam Khanna - TD Cowen

Operator

Welcome to the Lennox First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Chelsey Pulcheon from the Lennox Investor Relations team. Chelsey, please go ahead.

Chelsey Pulcheon

Thank you, Savanna. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. We are excited to share our 2024 first quarter results. Joining me as CEO, Alok Maskara; and CFO, Michael Quenzer. Each will share their prepared remarks before we move into the Q&A session.

Turning to Slide 2. A reminder that during today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties as outlined on this page. We may also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that management considers relevant indicators of underlying business performance. Please refer to our SEC filings available on our Investor Relations website for additional details, including a reconciliation of all GAAP to non-GAAP measures. The earnings release, today's presentation and the website archive link for today's call are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.lennox.com.

Now please turn to Slide 3 as I turn the call over to our CEO, Alok Maskara.

Alok Maskara

Thank you, Chelsey. Good morning.

Recommended For You

About LII Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LII

Trending Analysis

Trending News