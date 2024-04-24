DUST: Gold Overbought, But I Still Wouldn't Buy This ETF

georgeclerk/E+ via Getty Images

A few days ago, I wrote an article warning that gold bullion is very overbought and prone to a sharp pullback. Since gold miners are very correlated with the price of the commodity, gold investors may be tempted to play a potential pullback in gold miners via a long trade on the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:DUST). Does this trade make sense?

In my opinion, unless traders have perfect market timing abilities, it is exceedingly difficult to make money from inverse ETFs like DUST, as it suffers from volatility decay. Instead, I recommend gold investors consider reducing their long holdings or buying put spreads as a hedge.

Brief Fund Overview

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear ETF provides exposure to -2x the daily returns of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index ("Index"), the underlying index to the popular VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

DUST achieves its -2x exposure with total returns swaps with major investment banks like Goldman Sachs (GS) as its counterparty (Figure 1). These swaps are reset nightly to ensure DUST's exposure is maintained at -200%.

Figure 1 - DUST holdings (direxion.com)

As I have mentioned in my prior articles, levered ETFs only work as intended on very short time frames (hours to days). When the expected holding period is measured in days and weeks, volatility and convexity will start to introduce tracking error.

In general, levered ETFs will have 'positive convexity' in the direction of its bet, i.e. as the price moves in favour of the fund, the position size gets bigger. Some traders like to use positive convexity to get extra leverage for their swing trades.

On the other hand, when the underlying index returns are volatile, the levered ETF suffers from 'volatility decay', as the ETF's exposure must be reset every night.

While tracking error from 'positive convexity' and 'volatility decay' may seem small on a day-to-day basis, when compounded over many days, the effects can be very significant.

For example, although the GDX ETF, an unlevered long ETF based on the same index as the DUST ETF, has declined by 2.9% in the past year, the DUST ETF, has actually declined by 8.6%, even worse than the GDX (Figure 2)!

Figure 2 - DUST did not provide inverse GDX returns (Seeking Alpha)

Traders considering levered and inverse ETFs like the DUST ETF are highly encouraged to read and understand the tracking error risks involved by consulting these FINRA and SEC warnings.

Gold Show Signs Of Froth

While I am a long-term bull on gold after the large breakout at the $2,100 level, even bulls must admit that the technical picture for gold is looking a little frothy with the Relative Strength Index ("RSI") being at the highest level in the past few years (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Gold is very overbought (Author created with stockcharts.com)

This level of elevated RSI suggests a correction is highly likely, either a correction in time (i.e. sideways consolidation) like in June 2019, or a correction in price, like in 2020 and 2022.

In fact, one 'tell' of investor frothiness is a recent Bloomberg article highlighting a gold-backed ETF in China trading at over a 30% premium to net asset value ("NAV"), as momentum-chasing Chinese investors clamored for gold exposure (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Gold ETF in China trading at a 30% premium to NAV (Bloomberg)

Gold Miners Are Highly Correlated With Gold

Gold miners, being commodity producers of the precious metal, are usually very correlated with the price of gold (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - GDX has an 83% correlation to GLD (portfoliovisualizer)

So if gold is expected to face a period of consolidation, gold miners will likely correct as well.

DUST Is A Poor Investment

However, even if one is short-term bearish on gold miners, I do not believe the DUST ETF is the right investment vehicle. As we showed in Figure 2 above, even when the GDX ETF declines, if held for an extended period of time, the DUST ETF will very likely lose money due to volatility decay.

In fact, unless one has perfect timing for entries and exits, playing inverse ETFs like DUST is almost guaranteed to lose money. Measured to March 31, 2024, the DUST ETF has delivered a CAGR return of -23.9% p.a. over the past 3 years (Figure 6, note historical returns prior to 2020 are not comparable, as the DUST ETF was a triple inverse ETF prior to March 2020).

Figure 6 - DUST historical returns (direxion.com)

Consider Reducing Exposure Or Buying Puts Instead

Instead of playing inverse ETFs like DUST, gold investors who are concerned about a pullback may want to consider reducing their exposures or buying put spreads. For example, an August 2024 put spread on GDX with 30/28 strikes cost $0.46 and may provide a 4 to 1 return if the GDX corrects by 15% to $28 (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Illustrative GDX put spread (InteractiveBrokers)

Risks To DUST

The biggest risk to the DUST ETF is if I am wrong about a correction in gold and gold miners, then as an inverse levered ETF, the DUST will lose value very quick. For example, DUST has lost 37% in value since the end of February as gold and gold miners have rallied.

Furthermore, if gold and gold miners simply correct in time, then the DUST ETF will lose value from volatility decay.

Conclusion

While I am concerned about a pending pullback in gold and gold miners, I do not think investors should try to time the trade with the DUST ETF. Unless traders have perfect market timing, trading in the DUST ETF will likely lead to losses due to volatility decay.

Instead, I recommend gold investors consider trimming their holdings or buying put spreads to hedge their exposures. I continue to believe inverse ETFs like the DUST are best avoided.