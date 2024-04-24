ponsulak

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) is a leading supplier of dental products and supplies. The company manufactures and supplies everything from dental instruments to implants, prosthetics, orthodontics and more. You may have never heard of this company before, but it is quite likely that your dentist has used products from this company on you many times. As shown below, this company bills itself as the "World's Largest Manufacturer of Professional Dental Solutions":

The Chart

As the chart below shows, this stock bottomed out in November, 2023, and then rallied up above $37 per share earlier this year. Since then, it has pulled back to just around $30, which I think is an attractive buying opportunity. The 50-day moving average is $32.62 and the 200-day moving average is around $34.

Earnings Estimates And The Balance Sheet

Analysts expect this company to earn $2.06 per share in 2024, with revenues coming in at $4 billion. For 2025, earnings are expected to jump up to $2.41 per share, on revenues of $4.15 billion. In 2026, earnings are expected to reach $2.81 per share, with revenues at $4.32 billion. This suggests a very reasonable price to earnings ratio of 15 times earnings for 2024, and only about 11 times earnings for 2026. I feel this is undervalued for a company like this, because this is typically a very stable business. As for the balance sheet, this company has around $2.32 billion in debt and $367 million in cash. The company has set goals for cost cutting to lead to earnings of $3 per share in 2026, (which could beat consensus analyst estimates), as shown below:

The Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA pays a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, which totals $0.64 per share annually. This provides a yield of around 2.1%. The company has been raising the dividend for the past few years, and it could be poised to continue doing so, since the payout ratio is low at just under 31%.

Weakness In The Dental Market Has Been An Issue But It Could Improve

There has been some weakness in the dental market in a couple of different ways. According to reports, some dentists are not financing new purchases of expensive dental equipment because of high interest rates. Dentists are opting to keep older equipment in some cases, instead of upgrading, but this won't be sustainable forever, and it could improve significantly when interest rates are cut by the Federal Reserve. Consumers also use financing for expensive dental procedures and high interest rates also appear to be limiting certain elective and cosmetic procedures. Some of these procedures might never happen, but many of them will need to be done sooner or later. Many dentistry issues can be delayed, but typically only get more expensive. So, while delayed procedures can cause some short term pain for the dental industry, it could create a backlog of future work.

Some Positives To Consider

1) Delayed equipment purchases from dentists and delayed procedures from patients could add to the future growth potential of this company. Other positives for growth potential to consider is that people are living longer than ever and the population is set to grow over time. There is also increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, fueled by people taking selfies and social media sites like Instagram, as well as for other reasons.

2) In late 2023, this company announced an additional $1 billion share repurchase plan. This was the follow up to an accelerated $150 million buyback. This company has a market capitalization of about $6.4 billion, so a $1 billion share buyback is very significant as it could reduce the number of shares outstanding by nearly 15%. This would help boost earnings per share, once completed.

3) Earlier this year, analysts at Goldman Sachs (GS) included this company in its list of top picks for return on equity growth and DENTSPLY SIRONA made the list with a 7% return on equity growth rate.

Potential Downside Risks

A recession could further dampen demand for new equipment purchases and many dental procedures, in which case this stock could take another leg down. Management execution risks are present as well because management has laid out financial goals which, if they are not met, could lead to downside.

In Summary

This won't be a big position for me, but the stock appears undervalued and the future looks bright. Management is shareholder friendly with policies to increase the dividend and to implement a new $1 billion share buyback plan. Improved margins and revenue growth in the future could lead to a significant expansion in the price to earnings multiple.

No guarantees or representations are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial advisor.