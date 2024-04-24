Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Aker BP ASA (AKRBF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2024 4:44 PM ETAker BP ASA (AKRBF) Stock, AKRBY Stock
P/F Aker BP ASA (OTCQX:AKRBF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Karl Hersvik - Chief Executive Officer
David Tonne - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Olaisen - ABG
Teodor Sveen-Nilsen - Sparebank 1 Markets
Sasi Chilukuru - Morgan Stanley
Yoann Charenton - Societe Generale
Mark Wilson - Jefferies
Victoria McCulloch - RBC
Lydia Rainforth - Barclays
Kate O’Sullivan - Citi
Anish Kapadia - Palissy Advisors
Steffen Evjen - DNB Markets

Karl Hersvik

Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Aker BP's First Quarter in 2024. The presentation will be given by our CFO, David Tonne and myself. And after the presentation, there will be, as usual, a Q&A session.

Let me start by briefly touching upon the highlights. Aker BP delivered high operational performance in the first quarter. A production of 448,000 barrels oil equivalents per day was in line with our plans. Furthermore, we continue to demonstrate cost discipline and we maintain our position as a global industry leader within low emissions.

I am pleased to report that our projects are on track. Fabrication and construction activities are underway at multiple sites in Norway and abroad, while CapEx estimates remain stable and some projects are getting close to the finish line. Tyrving is now accelerated into Q4 this year and Hanz started in fact production only three days ago.

On the financial side, we maintain a strong financial position supported by robust cash flow from operations. This means that we are well equipped to invest in our profitable projects while simultaneously offering attractive dividends. The guidance for 2024 that we presented in February remains unchanged.

Aker BP delivered a high production performance this quarter with marginally higher volumes than the previous quarter. The main positive driver was Alvheim where

