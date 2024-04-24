Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meta: Market Is Irrational After Q1 Results, It's A Buy

Summary

  • Meta Platforms, Inc. beat estimates on both revenue and profit in its first-quarter earnings report.
  • Despite strong results, the company's shares dropped by 13% in after-hours trading.
  • Meta's user count continues to grow, indicating the relevance of its social media platforms and its ability to attract more users.
Mobile display with logo of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps in hand against blurred META logotype on white monitor

Kira-Yan

Article Thesis

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) reported its first-quarter earnings results on Wednesday afternoon. The company beat estimates on both lines and showed strong results. The sell-off in after-hours trading could make for a nice buying opportunity, I believe.

Past

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

