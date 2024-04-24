Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCD: Interesting Equity Portfolio, A Fund To Keep In The Watchlist

Carlos R. Tartarini profile picture
Carlos R. Tartarini
386 Followers

Summary

  • LMP Capital and Income Fund has delivered strong performance, outperforming the benchmark and peer group.
  • The fund's portfolio is well-positioned to navigate the current macroeconomic environment, with a positive sector exposure.
  • The fund's discount to NAV is near historical highs, making shares more vulnerable, but it is still worth keeping an eye on.
Professional Woman Analyzing Data Charts on Tablet at Home Office

FreshSplash/E+ via Getty Images

The LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:SCD) has been successfully delivering a strong performance over the past years, outperforming the benchmark and the peer group.

SCD's portfolio composition seems well positioned to navigate this current macroeconomic environment. The fund trades

This article was written by

Carlos R. Tartarini profile picture
Carlos R. Tartarini
386 Followers
I am an individual investor. My main focus on investing is to achieve capital appreciation by selecting high value and compelling growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SCD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News