Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vantiva S.A. (THNRF) Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call

Apr. 24, 2024 6:18 PM ETVantiva S.A. (THNRF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.9K Followers

Vantiva S.A. (OTCPK:THNRF) Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call April 24, 2024 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Thierry Huon - IR
Luis Martinez-Amago - CEO
Lars Ihlen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Emmanuel Matot - ODDO BHF
Antoine Lebourgeois - Bryan Garnier

Thierry Huon

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Vantiva First Quarter '24 Revenue Conference Call, chaired by Luis Martinez-Amago, CEO; and Lars Ihlen, CFO. At this time, all participants are in listen mode only. Later, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Just to remind you, all this conference is being recorded. We would like to inform you that this event is also available live on Vantiva's website with synchronized slide show.

During this conference call, statements could be made that constitute forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecasted, or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, refer to Vantiva's filing with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

I would like now to hand over the call to Luis. Please go ahead.

Luis Martinez-Amago

Thank you, Thierry, and thank you, all of you to be on the line.

So I'm going to - we can move to the first slide. I'm going to share with you, the performance on quarter one. My first comment is to say that, this - what you're going to hear is no surprise for us. I think it's part of the plan and part of the guidance that we communicated to you in January. So everything is based on the plan that we are executing.

As you will see in a minute, we had a significant decline of quarter

Recommended For You

About THNRF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on THNRF

Trending Analysis

Trending News