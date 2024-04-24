Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd

For a long time, Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) has been shopping for capital equipment. But in addition to the usual way that many shop for equipment, this company made a series of small acquisitions over the years of underutilized areas and now has shifted perfectly good equipment to areas with more needs. Shareholders benefited in several ways from this activity. Sometimes management could find a way to redo the pipelines and infrastructure to increase efficiency and then take the extra equipment to areas with a need. This led to reduced capital expenditures compared to the competition and it led to higher rates of equipment use. It also led to rapidly climbing free cash flow which will likely get the shareholders greater returns.

Antero Midstream Optimizing Uses Of Equipment By Moving It (Antero Midstream Corporate Presentation March 2024)

The above slide shows an example of using underutilized equipment in a more efficient fashion. By getting much of this equipment as part of an acquisition of formerly noncore assets for the selling party, management often purchased the whole operation at a discount because it was underutilized by the seller and was never going to be utilized to the extent it needed to be in the eyes of the seller.

Management may or may not have been able to increase volumes through the system in that area once it was acquired. Regardless of whether that happened, the equipment and midstream infrastructure in general was close enough to the rest of the company operations that further optimization could happen rather than purchasing brand new equipment to construct what was needed.

Free Cash Flow

What happened next was management announced a big climb in free cash flow due to a reduction in capital needs. Now at least some of that reduction was due to the fact that midstream systems are often constructed for future needs and have a lot of operating leverage as a result.

But the usually untold story is that management likely saved a small fortune through the purchase of good equipment from the small acquisitions of these underutilized operations. In short, "there is more than one way to skin a cat" as the saying goes.

Antero Midstream Free Cash Flow Growth First Quarter 2024 (Antero Midstream First Quarter 2024, Earnings Press Release)

In the press release, management emphasizes the importance of declining capital requirements. Less obvious to shareholders (unless management tells us) is the fact that management purchased that capital equipment cheaply and then doubled down on the bargain by moving some of it to higher need areas while rerouting the underutilized areas to also increase usage.

So, when the slide show comes out on April 25, it's likely to show that equipment usage continues to climb because of these activities.

Side benefits are that EBITDA climbed enough to reduce the debt leverage ratio to 3.1. When that ratio reaches 3.0, then management will talk about increasing shareholder returns. Part of increasing shareholder returns may well be a dividend increase (as I noted in the last article) as there's already a stock buyback authorization in place.

Operations

Management reported that volumes handled increased:

" Gathering and processing volumes increased by 4% and 6%, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter."

This quote from the earnings press release was in-line with management guidance that takes into account the activity levels of Antero Resources (AR).

What was not expected was that adjusted EBITDA increased 10% while quarterly net income was a per share record with a 14% increase from the year before. To me, that means optimization efforts are paying off.

Now, since management purchased underutilized midstream assets, any effort to increase utilization is going to increase profitability probably beyond the profitability that's typical for any midstream company.

Furthermore, the close coordination with Antero Resources already places the assets into use quickly as Antero Midstream can build the assets to have them ready for use by Antero Resources. Management has long held that coordination would raise the return on the capital several percentage points.

Debt

So many investors assume that the way the debt ratio improves is by repaying debt. While there's truth to that, the debt ratio has a numerator and a denominator. Oftentimes, companies can improve both for a faster debt ratio result.

Antero Midstream Liabilities And Equities Of The Balance Sheet (Antero Midstream First Quarter 2024, Earnings Press Release)

The column that's furthest to the right shows the first quarter long-term debt. The other column is the year end debt and equity numbers. Management clearly made some progress repaying long-term debt. However, the 10% increase in adjusted EBITDA likely had a greater effect on the debt ratio and contributed to the unexpectedly large improvement in the debt ratio.

The debt ratio, at 3.1, is probably among the lowest debt ratios of any midstream company I follow. However, because Antero Midstream is essentially a "captive" midstream with one customer (Antero Resources), the financial rating of the debt is essentially capped at the level of Antero Resources.

If the day comes when Antero Resources reaches its goal of an investment grade debt rating, then Antero Midstream appears to have debt levels and the profitability to move up its debt ratings as well. There's clearly not many midstream companies I follow with debt ratios this low combined with more than adequate profitability levels.

Summary

Antero Midstream stock has moved up as much of the industry is still in the recovery stage even though natural gas prices are quite weak compared with fiscal year 2022. But there's increasing exporting capacity coming online in North America that could well cause North America to join the far stronger world natural gas pricing market. Such an event could begin another boom period for natural gas in North America.

Antero Midstream Presentation Of Growing Export Abilities Of Natural Gas (Antero Midstream March 2024 Corporate Presentation)

Antero Midstream plays a key part in the ability of Antero Resources' ability to transport natural gas and liquids to strong export markets. As the above chart shows, that ability will only grow in the future and grow rapidly at that. As the chart shows, most of the projects depicted can finish without further ado except some inspections along the way.

Antero Midstream Adjusted EBITDA Growth And Profitability Measure (Antero Midstream March 2024, Corporate Presentation)

Now, this is a slide that's not changing materially when the new deck comes out. The key is that the return on capital is far above average in the industry. Purchasing equipment at a discount has long played a part in that above average profitability. This is in addition to the coordination with Antero Resources that everyone should know about.

The EBITDA growth is likely to slow until enough exporting capacity comes online to raise natural gas prices domestically. Then there will likely be a temptation by at least a few of these producers to increase production at a faster pace.

In the meantime, Antero Midstream services primarily the liquids rich area of company production. Antero Midstream can therefore grow at a faster rate than Antero Resources for the foreseeable future.

The company already pays a nice dividend that covers most of what many investors report when they average an 8% total annual return in the long term. Therefore, the high single digit growth rate of adjusted EBITDA shown lately is more than enough to push shareholder returns into well above average territory with the lower risk of a midstream operation. Midstream companies are known as the utility part of the oil and gas industry because volumes are protected with take-or-pay contracts.

Antero Midstream remains a strong buy consideration for a wide variety of investors. The growth story remains in place for years to come.

Risks

Midstream operations are generally not as risky as upstream. That's especially true when (as here) the infrastructure is largely in place. Therefore, relatively speaking there's little that can go wrong compared to upstream. Midstream kind of works like real estate in that the few things that need to be taken care of often produce outsized returns for the time spent at this stage of the corporate life.

The primary risk here is therefore unsafe operations practices that cause a major accident. The company has a very good record in this area to offset any fears here.

The other risk would be damaged or unsafe equipment where the fault was not known until the accident occurred. But again, the company has a good record in this area.

The last risk would be key personnel loss.