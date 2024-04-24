Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Antero Midstream: Buying Equipment On The Cheap

Apr. 24, 2024 7:48 PM ETAntero Midstream Corporation (AM) StockAR
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Antero Midstream has been acquiring underutilized equipment and shifting it to areas with higher needs, leading to reduced capital expenditures and higher rates of equipment use.
  • This strategy has resulted in increased efficiency, higher free cash flow, and potential for greater returns for shareholders.
  • The company often acquires underutilized equipment as part of acquisitions of noncore assets, purchasing the whole operation at a discount.
  • Management then rearranges the equipment to increase overall utilization.
  • This company services primarily the liquids rich areas of Antero Resources and can therefore grow faster than Antero Resources for years to come.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »
Caucasian technicians examining pipes

Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd

For a long time, Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) has been shopping for capital equipment. But in addition to the usual way that many shop for equipment, this company made a series of small acquisitions over the years of underutilized areas and now

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
21.41K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AR AM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to do their own research that includes the review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News