ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.9K Followers

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCPK:ASAZF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 24, 2024 3:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Björn Tibell - Head of Investor Relations
Nico Delvaux - President and Chief Executive Officer
Erik Pieder - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vivek Midha - Citi
Gael de-Bray - Deutsche Bank
Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs
Alexander Virgo - Bank of America
Johan Sjöberg - Kepler Cheuvreux
Gustaf Schwerin - Handelsbanken
Rizk Maidi - Jefferies
Andy Wilson - JPMorgan

Björn Tibell

Hi, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of ASSA ABLOY's Q1 report in 2024. My name is Björn Tibell, I'm heading Investor Relations. And joining me here in the studio are

ASSA ABLOY's CEO, Nico Delvaux.

Nico Delvaux

Thank you.

Björn Tibell

And our CFO, Erik Pieder.

Erik Pieder

Good morning.

Björn Tibell

Good morning. We will start today's conference, as usual, with a presentation of the report before we open up for your questions, and then we will round up in about 1 hour's time.

So with that little introduction, I'd like to hand over to you, Nico.

Nico Delvaux

Thank you, Björn, and also good morning from my side.

Q1 result, I would say, very similar to our Q3 and Q4 results of last year with a tough comparison compared to the same quarter a year ago, with continued challenging market conditions on the Residential side and definitely also with 3 fewer working days in March. We posted a negative organic growth of 2% for the quarter. But then also this quarter, good to see that lower, in this case, negative organic growth is overcompensated by very strong growth through acquisitions, 11% in the quarter.

Neutral currency effect, so a top line growth of 9%. And I would say a very good operational execution. Of course, despite an important volume drop, we

