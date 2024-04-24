Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (MGDDF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCPK:MGDDF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Yves Chapot - GM and CFO

Michael Jacks - Bank of America

Martino De Ambroggi - Equita

Jose Asumendi - JPMorgan

Christoph Laskawi - Deutsche Bank

Ross MacDonald - Morgan Stanley

Sanjay Bhagwani - Citibank

Michael Aspinall - Jefferies

Yves Chapot

Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Good afternoon for those who are listening us from North America. So, I'm very pleased to have the privilege to present you our sales performance for the First Quarter of 2024.

And I will jump directly on the market evolutions. As the selling market developed slightly, driven by replacement demand with -- and you will see that in detail, the truck tire market restarted by Asian imports into North America ahead of expected tariff hikes.

Passenger car market, so I'm just on the Slide 3, grew by 2%. They were basically flat at original equipment, with a contrasted situation between the China market grew by 4%. North America by 6%, with the replenishment of vehicles that inventory -- dealer inventory during the quarter, and with basically a flat European market and dropping market in Asia out of China, particularly Japan and Korea.

On the other end, the replacement market for passenger car tires grew by 3%, also led by your China plus 6%, U.S. -- North America plus 8%. With North American data, there is some selling effect import due to the reduction of customs duties from tires have imported from Thailand.

The truck and bus market grew by 2% with negative original equipment minus 7%, so 2% without -- excluding China. And again, excluding China, we decreased by 7%, mostly driven by Europe and North America and both market decreased by 16% over the quarter, it was anticipated as particularly in the U.S. there was implementation of a new regulation that lead towards dissipated touches in the first half of 2023.

And on the replacement market grew by 4%, mostly driven by South America plus 8%, Europe -- US plus 18%. And here clearly, we know that the U.S. administration is going to implement tariffs from -- for truck tires imported from Southeast Asia. This regulation would probably be decided during the second quarter, but with a retroactive effect on April 1st. So, that's why there was a surge in the selling market in the -- in the US market for truck tire in the first quarter. And the European market was doing down by 4%.

Specialties market saw more of a mixed trends, construction, agriculture, original equipment, and tools were down. The aircraft tire market is still progressing. When the mining market although the demand is favorably pulled by the extractions, mining company are reducing slightly their inventories, which lead to a market which is slightly negative on the quarter. And the market is flat in polymer composite solutions, belt -- conveyor belts and other categories.

Now, moving to our sales bridge. So, our sales were down 4.6% including currency exchange rate, which is strongly negative at minus 1.9%. So, excluding exchange rate, our sales are down by 2.7%.

With the scope effect -- positive scope effect, which is mostly due to FCG integration. volume effect minus 4.1%, participated on our side driven by our value-driven strategy. We have a selective segment approach. And most of this volume drop was well managed by our team.

We have price effect which is negative at 0.9%, which is mostly and uniquely the effect of the raw materials and energy prices adjustments that are on our index business and it has been overly compensated by 1.6% mix effect. Knowing that this mix effect, we may consider that we do not have yet the full benefit of the mix effect due to the fact that we still have an original equipment replacement mix, which is not the one that we are aiming for.

Non-tire business outside the FCG integration were flat with very high comparison for first half -- in the first quarter of 2023. And of course, the currency that I already comment.

Looking now though at the sales by business segment, the volume decline is mostly in truck and specialties, which reflect the soft overall demand and our selective market approach.

On the other hand, you see that on the SR1, the volume effect is less impactful. So, SR1 sales decreased by 2.4% Our volume are down in 18-inch and minus segment but we are adding a strong growth in 18-inch and above, which now represents 63% of machine sales -- machine brand sales, original equipment and replacement, up 5 points year-on-year.

We have in this segment a favorable mix, which is compensating the negative price impact from indexation causes, particularly for original equipment. And this is a segment which is the most penalized by the ForEx.

The truck segment -- the transportation segment, I've seen sales decreasing by 6%, including 5.8% of volumes, illustrated -- supported by a very selective market approach, which impacting our volume on lower value segments, including non-machine branded product. And our mix in prices affect both our goal with improvement with improved OE contract.

On the SR3, you see a decrease of 7.6%. Our mining volume weaponized by strong 2023 reference and a slight customer destocking. The [Indiscernible] segments are focusing on the most value creating business segments. And we have -- as you know, this segment is the most exposed to indexed business is probably the most penalized by the negative price effect. But are fully compensated by the mix between the different businesses. And now our composite solution sells up 11% including the FCG integration.

So, before now coming to the guidance, I would like to draw your attention on several elements. The first one is quality to our portfolio of activity. Each of these activities are driven by underlying economic trends that are somehow independent from each other. So, I always remind that if you look at 2023 figures, our pure exposure to original equipment for automotive for passenger car tires represent 10% of the group sales.

When we have 36% of our sales that are linked to replacement of four-wheeled or two-wheeled vehicles and driven mostly by consumptions mileage driven used car market. The pure transportation tire market, which is mostly corrected to GDP and PMI represent 20% of our overall sales.

The specialty segments that can be correlated more to driver such of course GDP, but also to the extent spending in commodity prices and construction represent 18% of our global sales. And we are 5% linked to polymer composites solutions and 11% in fleet services, retail distribution, and lifestyle. So, more service kinds of activities.

The second element that we wanted to share with you is really key to our strategy. We clearly prioritize value over volume. In a market which is characterized by overcapacity, we focus on segments where we can create value on our three dimension, people, profit, and planet for the benefit of all our stakeholders.

It leads us to be selective both original equipment and replacement, whatever the business segments, but original equipment, we rely on our innovation potential, our strong brand leadership to partner with OEMs and to liberate this presence on our loyalty at the replacement market. And of course, we are focusing on replacement segment that are equity in terms of value.

We're entrusting our leadership by increasing our market share on this value-accretive segments and then seeing of course, our partners' performance and valorizing our technologies and offers. So, all these -- this strategy should lead us to improve our value creation for both our customers and the group and shareholders.

Third, in 2023, we have announced at the end of the year, the breakdown of several activities in Europe and North America. In our passenger car tires, in [Indiscernible] for truck tires in Europe, and the closure of our [Indiscernible] factory in Germany.

We have completed this plan in 2024 by the announcement of the closure of our truck tire activity in Poland, in China and the associated semi finish components stick called activities in Shanghai.

In parallel the group is investing in mostly in improving its capacities in passenger car tire. Last year we already announced creative capacity in Shanghai -- in our Shanghai factory in Bridgewater in Lyon in Mexico. In Shenyang, we will belong with the decrease of our capacity in truck tire, we are increasing our capacity in Shenyang as well as in [Indiscernible] in Poland, which means that the two projects have two truck tire capacity closure in Poland and in China are done with practically no social effect as we are transferring our employees from one activity to another.

And of course last year, we have announced the improvement of our capacity in Junction City in the USA to grow our capacity to build agricultural tracks for very high powered tractors.

So, altogether these project as lead the group to foster reinforces local-to-local strategy, improve our value driver and production mix as we particularly for passenger car tire, we decrease the share of our capacity in 17-inch and above and increase our capacity in 18-inch and above, lower our inventory impact and improve the retention of talent in the factory that are impacting -- impacted by these transformations when we switch people from one activity to another.

So, basically, [Indiscernible] to remove around 7% of the group global capacity in passenger car and light truck below 18-inch and around 50% -- 15%, sorry, of our global truck tire production in the world.

Last, I would like to remind you that over the past year the group has been able to waive on different crisis and structurally improve each segment operating income and its free cash flow. I will say despite the fluctuation of the volumes and we are structurally lead the group to progress both in operating margin and in cash flow generation.

So, moving now to the guidance. So, our market assumptions have been unchanged versus what we share for the full year 2023 disclosure. Also, Q1 was particularly for the market as I said earlier artificially boosted by some RTC pressure, particularly in the truck tire selling market in North America.

And the PC -- in passenger car markets will be in the range slightly lower than the our 2023 actual market for the year to go. So, basically year to go, passenger car markets will be slightly lower than last year. We estimate that the combination of OEM and RT in truck tire leaders to be the say in the range of 2023, but with the complete reverse mixed effect between original equipment and replacement, particularly in the area where we play, mostly the Americas and Europe.

And in specialties, we consider that in mining there is still some fundamental demand positively oriented, with some customer inventory reduction impacted by the selling demand in the context, a little bit also polluted by the Red Sea crisis and some disruptions in the supply chain.

Beyond tire -- beyond world tires will grow slightly in replacement, but with a sharp decrease in original equipment for agriculture and construction, as it was anticipating. And the 2E market, which was probably the one which was thought to be destruct at the end of 2023 should have further destocking in H1 and recover let's say normal market growth in the second half of the year and we also believe that aircraft tires to continue to grow, but let's say on a more normalized pattern after a very strong 2023 growth.

So, given this hypothesis, our guidance remains unchanged for the full year. So we believe that volume should be between zero and minus two, and with a stronger negative Q1, which will gradually ease along the year. We bet on a slight positive impact on our operating performance net of inflation. We are unchanged in our CapEx hypothesis. And it leads us to reaffirm our segment operating income guidance, which will be above €3.5 billion at constant exchange rate and free cash flow generation before acquisition above €1.5 billion.

So, that's all for my presentation. And I'm here to answer your question in the coming half an hour.

Thank you sir. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Michael Jacks of Bank of America.

Michael Jacks

Hi, good evening. Thank you for taking my questions. I just have a few short ones if I may. Firstly, the prices of key raw material inputs such as natural rubber and butadiene have continued to rise since you last reported and set your full year guidance. Should we be considering raw material headwinds for H2 or do you have hedges in place to mitigate that? And linked to that, would rising raw material prices potentially have a negative impact on free cash flow as was the case in the second half of 2022?

My third question is on the pre-buy effect in North America. Has this resulted in an overstocked situation again and could this continue to weigh on selling volumes for the coming quarters? And one final one, if I may, just on non-tire, we've become accustomed to non-tire being a high growth segment. After a flat Q1, how should we consider the growth prospects for the coming quarters? Thank you.

Yves Chapot

So, regarding raw material, our hypothesis for the full year, it should still have a slightly positive effect versus last year. And at this stage, we are absolutely not concerned about the effect on the free cash flow. Although you are right, there was still a bit of trend on some raw material, but we are absolutely not in the order of magnitude that we have experienced in 2021 and 2022.

So at this stage with the current hypothesis we have, we don't see a huge impact in terms of frequent flow by the end of the year. There will be some impact due to, as I mentioned earlier, the Red Sea crisis. For some activities, the ones that are heavily relying on intercontinental flows are slightly impacted because it impacts the quality of inventory and then it's up to us to manage the overall inventory. But that's true that for these activities we have an increasing share of inventory that are on the sea versus inventory that are close to our customers.

Free buy in North America, yeah, it's impacting the selling market, but it's mostly impacting importers first, and not necessarily, particularly for truck tires as we are not addressing ultimately the same end users and the same fleet, than the importers that are importing budget tires. It does not necessarily impact our own downstream value chain.

As the non-tire business is concerned, don't forget that non-tire businesses post double digit growth for several semesters in a row, at least four semesters in a row. In 2020, first quarter of 2024, we knew that there was a slight decrease in the heavy conveyor belt market, but we can see that the other markets are more resilient. And there might be also some destocking effect as well in this segment, but we are not too concerned by this one quarter. And as I said, the first quarter of 2023, we're at record high volumes for these activities.

Michael Jacks

Very clear. Thank you.

Yves Chapot

Thank you, Michael.

The next question, sir, is from Martino De Ambroggi of Equita.

Martino De Ambroggi

Thank you. Good evening, everybody. Yves, the first question is on prices in Q1, focusing on the minus 0.9. I imagine this is entirely due to original equipment, so my question is how the aftermarket behaved in the three divisions in terms of prices. And on the full year guidance, I know it's very early in the year, but assuming ForEx remaining where they are today. What is your best estimate in terms of ForEx impact at EBIT level?

Yves Chapot

Okay. You are right to say that, the negative price effect, which is in the range of €100 million for the quarter, is mostly driven by OE, but I would say by index businesses. Either OE on some replacement businesses, particularly in SR2 and SR3, some print businesses or some mining businesses.

So, when we address directly end-users on basis of a long-term contract. It's practically the entire price effect that we are seeing. In fact, it's even slightly bigger than the entire price effect that you see because our team has been able to renegotiate some contracts in order to improve the profitability of some contract partially in the truck segment.

Regarding the ForEx impact, it's very early because currencies are moving every day. For the time being, we expect an overall negative effect in the range of around €100 million for the full year. But based on the currencies, the currencies at the level they were at the end of March.

Martino De Ambroggi

Yeah. Thank you. If I may, a very quick question on the 18 inches and above, which are 63% of the Michelin branded volumes. Could you translate this figure in amount of sales, just to have an idea what is the percentage of the car division represented by 18 inches and above?

Yves Chapot

You have roughly, we speak in volume and not in value, but you know roughly that overall passenger car businesses, both original equipment and RT represent a little bit less than 50% of our global sales. Michelin brand represents around 85%, so you can guess it by yourself.

Martino De Ambroggi

Right. 80% of the Michelin branded sales, more or less.

Yves Chapot

Michelin-branded cells represent 85% of the overall SR1 volumes.

Martino De Ambroggi

Yeah. And my assumption is that on sales, the Michelin branded 18 inches and above are probably more than 80% of the sales of the Michelin-branded?

Yves Chapot

Yeah, that's your assumption. But as I say, we don't enter into a sub-segment reporting. But it's just to give you the fact that what is most important, I think, is to say that every quarter or every semester, we are incrementally improving the share of this segment in our global sales by an average between 3 to 5 points. For the first quarter of 2023, it was 5 points. There's a first quarter of 2023.

Martino De Ambroggi

Okay. Thank you Yves.

Yves Chapot

Thank you, Martino.

The next question sir is from Jose Asumendi of JPMorgan.

Jose Asumendi

Thank you, Yves. Two questions please. Can you talk a little bit around the volume trend in SR3 between the remaining quarters of the year and the subdivisions within SR3? How do you see those negative comps to improve, maybe also impacted by the base effect on the year-on-year basis? And then can you comment on the expected restructuring cash-out flows in 2024? Thank you.

Yves Chapot

So for SR3, in fact, first you have to keep in mind that in the mining business, we had a very strong, we still had a very strong volumes in the first quarter of 2023, in the first half of 2023. So when we compare 2024 with 2023, we should have a sort of reverse situation between the first half and second half, particularly for mining. We also believe that the destocking for two wheels will probably end before or during the summer, so it will have a favorable effect on the second half.

And we also believe that at one stage, the construction and agro business will reach a bottom, particularly for regional equipment. So we believe that it's true for SR3, but also for the other segments, we should have a gradual Q2, which is probably still negative, and then Q3 and Q4 will move toward a flat volume. If I can, it's the assumption that we have at this stage of the year.

Your second question was about the cash flow of the fluctuation. In fact, we have already -- so first, what I must add is that the refrigeration that was announced during the first four months, both in China, Poland, will not have a massive effect in terms of cash or fluctuation. There will be some write-off, but something limited in the range to €50 million to €60 million, €70 million, and a very limited impact on the free cash flow. So the free cash flow is mostly driven by the restructuration announced in 2023.

We have -- this is what we announced already, we knew that over the next two to three years, we will have to be around €500 million of cash out. We have not yet fully concluded the negotiation with our partners in Germany. But we can say that there will be probably 40% of these amounts in 2024 and 60% in 2025.

Jose Asumendi

Thank you. Thank you, Yves.

The next question is from Christoph Laskawi of Deutsche Bank.

Christoph Laskawi

Good evening. Thank you for taking my questions. Those will be on volumes and on mix. So a competitor of yours is indicating quite a decent up-tick sequentially in Q2, partially from the calendar effect, obviously, but also on an underlying basis. You already commented on SR3. Could you comment a bit on the sequential phasing for SR1 and SR2?

And then second question will be on the OENRT mix. You highlighted that you think there's more to come. Should we expect an up-tick in that already, or a decent up-tick already in Q2, or more in the second half of the year? Thank you.

Yves Chapot

So I might start by the last question. As I said, both for the two first segments, we should expect a gradual phasing of this OENRT market crossing each other during the year, with probably the full magnitude of this positive mix effect on the second half, but gradually improving in Q2 and Q3 and in Q4.

Regarding the replacement market segmentation and sequential improvement, that's true that in the first quarter we have, particularly in the Western world, the impact of the Easter vacation. There was more weekends in March 2024 than in March 2023. But there was also one day more in February this year than last year. So of course, there is some impact of the number of working days, that's true. But beyond the question of the working days, we believe that the market will gradually improve during the year.

And as I said, we expect Q2 to still be negative and then to have probably a neutral either H2 or Q4, which would lead us in the range of volume that we share with you, which is between, we should end at the end of the year between zero and minus two. And you can consider at this stage that we are probably around the middle of the range. But honestly, we are in April. It's still very early to predict, particularly in an activity where we know that we have a stronger seasonality over the summer and the fall.

Christoph Laskawi

Thank you.

The next question is from Ross MacDonald of Morgan Stanley.

Ross MacDonald

Yeah. Hi, Yves, thanks for your time. Three questions for me. Firstly, on mix, this quarter sounds quite upbeat on mix with all three segments seeing positive mix effects. So I'm just curious, on your guidance for €100 million of sustainable benefit in the EBIT bridge from mix. Is it possible to be more accurate about the specific numbers around that for 2024? Are we tracking towards a much higher outcome this year than €100 million in your view?

Secondly, just to follow up on Josie's question on SR3, just to better understand the drawdown that we're seeing in mining inventories. Do I understand your comments correctly that there could be some restock in the second half of this year that may coincide with contractual price ups, so both price ups and potential volume growth in SR3 in the second half?

And then final question just on SR2 volumes on the capacity reduction. Do I understand that at minus 15% on the SR2 volume takeout, is that bringing the Michelin group to an appropriate level going forward? Or do you think there's potential for further capacity reductions in that sector going forward? Thank you.

Yves Chapot

Okay. So on the last question, I will not, I'm sorry, but I will not answer your question, as we don't have the habit to share about this kind of information publicly. Regarding the mix, so the €100 million yearly mix effect we mentioned in the past was mostly the product mix effect in SR1. We have a 1.6% between 50% to 75%, depending on the activities. But beyond the product mix in SR1, there is the OERT mix in all the business segments. There is also some mixed effect between business lines and on top of that there is business mix between the regions, countries. And you can bet that this year our overall mixed effect on our EBIT bridge will should be higher than the pure passenger tire product mix effect that we mentioned in the past.

Ross MacDonald

Thank you. And then just on SR3 in terms of the probability of restocking and contractual price ups in the second half, is that something we should be modeling?

Yves Chapot

No, we are not expecting a restocking in the mining companies. We know that the mines today are sitting with an inventory, which is probably slightly above six months of consumption overall with a normative, which is generally in the range of five months, but it's also influenced, of course, it's influenced on their own cash targets, but it's also influenced by the reliability of the supply chain. And for the time being, we are not anticipating any change in their policy beyond what we have seen during this first quarter.

Ross MacDonald

Thanks, Yves.

The next question comes from Sanjay Bhagwani of Citibank.

Sanjay Bhagwani

Hello. Thank you very much for taking my questions also. I have got three quick ones. The first one is on the volume development. I think you have already commented quite a lot on the overall development for the market. Can you please provide some color on, should we expect the gap between the Michelin volume growth versus the market volume growth? Does it narrow down as we progress into the year? Or this remains the same?

My second question is a follow-up to the mixed effect to Rob's question. So thinking of the changing dynamics here between the segments, given SR3 volumes have been weaker and that essentially means that the higher margin businesses is weaker than expected. Does it change anything on the mixed drop through overall? So last year, the mixed drop through was somewhere around 52%. So does it change anything or it stays at somewhere around 50%?

And then my final question is on the profitability in H1 versus H2. If you could comment a little bit about here on if the trend is likely to continue as it was last year, that is H2 better than H1 driven by better sales. That would be very helpful. Thank you very much.

Yves Chapot

Okay, thank you, Sanjay. So basically, first starting with your last question, the last of your three questions, for the time being, we are including the effect of the currency. We are expecting a pretty balanced segment of operating income between the two half of the year. But that's the hypothesis we have at that stage. So we are not expecting today a strong, very different distribution of our profitability between the two halves.

On the volume development and our overall volumes versus the market, part of this volume development is driven by our teams as they are focusing on the segments where we believe that we can really create value both for our customers and our shareholders and for the company of course. So that can explain part of the gap between the markets and our own volumes. But we also believe that as we are trying to position the group on the faster-growing segments, this gap might narrow down in the future.

Regarding the mix, as I mentioned, we have generally a mix drop through, which is between 55% to 70%. Last year, we were at 50% or 55%, so you can consider that this hypothesis is accurate for your model.

Sanjay Bhagwani

Sorry, that's very helpful.

Yves Chapot

Okay, next question.

The next question, sir, is from Michael Aspinall of Jefferies.

Michael Aspinall

Good evening, guys. Just a couple from me. Thanks for taking my question. You were very successful in increasing prices in the replacement market last year with high raw materials. With raws a small positive this year, are you seeing some pressure on the pricing in replacement markets yet? Or that's flat at the moment?

And the second question, I saw an announcement that you're rolling out the living wage across your operations, which is, of course, a great initiative. Can you talk to the phasing of that, and do you expect to offset any higher costs with efficiencies or price?

Yves Chapot

So this activity, this initiative, started a few years ago. It's an initiative that we launched in 2020-2021. And the communication we did last week was just to say that we have achieved what we wanted to achieve. So, this year, 100% of Michelin employees are within the living wage standard defined by the NGO with whom we are working and audited by this NGO. And of course, including in our overall strategy and our value approach strategy, of course.

Regarding the price pressure in the replacement, as I said, we have been able, because most of the price effect, negative price effect that you have seen on the first quarter were driven by the raw material closest adjustments on the index business. It means that we have been able to hold on our prices on the replacement market.

In a market which is again characterized by overcapacity, huge inflows sometimes of budget tires for Asia, but we believe that the quality of our products, the overall outstanding performance of our product and the quality of the teams that are delivering and servicing our customers just fully justify our price position.

Michael Aspinall

There's a kind of comment that most of the price impact is from the index clauses imply that you know there's a little bit of a price impact on non-index prices?

Yves Chapot

No because you can see that the amount I mentioned for the non-index, the index impact is higher than the price effect that you are seeing in our bridge.

Michael Aspinall

Okay, so you've got positive price elsewhere?

Yves Chapot

Yes, particularly in some segments of the market such as the truck tires, for example, in original equipment.

Michael Aspinall

Okay, great. Thank you.

Yves Chapot

Okay, so I thank you very much for your attention. It was a pleasure to share this information with you, and it gives me the opportunity to thank you and to welcome you for, of course, our shareholders meeting on 17 of May, but for the most on our capital market day, which will be held on the 28th of May in Clermont-Ferrand, so you are all welcome to attend to this to these meetings.

Thank you very much, and looking meeting you in person during these next meetings. Thank you. Bye, bye.