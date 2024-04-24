Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Melexis NV (MLXSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2024 7:03 PM ETMelexis NV (MLXSF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.9K Followers

Melexis NV (OTCPK:MLXSF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 24, 2024 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc Biron - Chief Executive Officer
Karen van Griensven - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Francois Bouvignies - UBS
Janardan Menon - Jefferies
Sandeep Deshpande - JPMorgan
Marc Hesselink - ING
Michael Roeg - Degroof Petercam
Robert Sanders - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day and welcome to today's Melexis First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. Throughout today's recorded presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

And at this time, I'd like to hand the call over to Mr. Marc Biron, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Marc Biron

Thank you. Dear audience, thank you for joining the Melexis first quarter 2024 earnings call. I will share with you the highlight of the past quarter, after which our CFO, Karen van Griensven will talk you through the financials.

In the first quarter of '24, sales came out at €242 million. Despite the inventory correction that we observed in some product line in the past few quarters, sales were up 6% compared to the first quarter of '23. Those results confirm that our product portfolio give us a very good immunity against any type of car that are preferred by the end customer. We are successful in comfort and safety application, as well as for the different type of powertrain.

Through our world-premier innovations, we have a leadership position in our core market, automotive, but we are also investing in emerging markets beyond automotive like robotic, alternative mobility and health. As an example, in Q1, we have kicked off development of two products for robotic applications. In the first quarter, we have launched our game-changing Triphibian technology, which revolutionize thermal management in electric vehicles. It's an innovative high-pressure sensor which is compatible with the harsh environment. In

