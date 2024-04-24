Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt McNulty - SVP, CFO and Treasurer
Farooq Kathwari - Chairman, President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Taylor Zick - KeyBank Capital Markets
Cristina Fernández - Telsey Advisory Group
Budd Bugatch - Water Tower Research

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Ethan Allen Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Analyst Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Matt McNulty, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Please go ahead Matt.

Matt McNulty

Thank you, Kevin. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to discuss Ethan Allen’s fiscal 2024 third quarter results. With me today is Farooq Kathwari, our Chairman, President and CEO. Mr. Kathwari will open and close our prepared remarks, while I will speak to our financial performance midway through. After our prepared remarks, we will then open the call for your questions.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind the audience that this call is being recorded and webcast live under the News and Events tab on the Investor Relations page of our website. There, you will also find a copy of our press release, which contains reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures referred to on this call and in the press release. A replay of today’s call will also be made available on our Investor Relations website.

Our comments today may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The most significant risks that could affect our future results are described in our annual report on Form 10-K. Please refer to our SEC filings for a

