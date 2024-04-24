Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DSV A/S (DSDVF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2024 7:06 PM ETDSV A/S (DSDVF) Stock, DSDVY Stock
DSV A/S (OTCPK:DSDVF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 24, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jens Lund - Group Chief Executive Officer
Michael Ebbe - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cristian Nedelcu - UBS
Lars Heindorff - Nordea
Michael Rasmussen - Danske Bank
Patrick Creuset - Goldman Sachs
Ulrik Bak - SEB
Muneeba Kayani - Bank of America
Alex Irving - Bernstein
Andy Chu - Deutsche Bank
Dan Togo - Carnegie
Marc Zeck - Stifel
Sathish Sivakumar - Citigroup

Operator

Hi, everyone, and welcome to the DSV Trading Update for Q1 2024. Today's call is being recorded. For the first part of the call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to introduce Group CEO, Jens Lund; and Group CFO, Michael Ebbe. Speakers, please begin.

Jens Lund

Thank you very much, and welcome to our investor call for Q1. We would like to welcome all our investors, analysts and DSV employees that are probably also listening into the call. The call will be an hour, and I would also like to ask the analysts who have two questions per person. If we move to Slide number 2, we can see the agenda. And to the right, you can also see the statement on forward-looking statements.

Please have a look at that, taking care that you have taken this message on board. If we move to Slide number 3, we will now go through some of the highlights for Q1. And I think it's very important for us to state that in a normalizing market, we have actually delivered very solid results, and we have delivered progress in all the business areas that we operate in, and we are following our internal budgets. Of course, we have grown now in Q1, and this has consumed some

