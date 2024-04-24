Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lithia Motors: Despite Short-Term Troubles, Long-Term Story Remains Intact

Apr. 24, 2024 8:10 PM ETLithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) Stock
Summary

  • Lithia Motors disappointed investors with lower-than-expected net income and a slight beat in revenues for the last quarter.
  • Net income declined by 29% despite a 23% increase in revenues, indicating rising costs for the company.
  • Same-store sales for new cars were up 2% while used car sales were down 5%, possibly due to a small price difference between new and used cars.
  • Despite short-term troubles, the long-term story remains intact, and the company will continue to invest up to 60% of its cash flow into the company's growth initiatives.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) announced the results for last quarter on April 24 and investors were mostly disappointed with the results considering that the stock is down close to -7% since the announcement. This is my follow up coverage on this company

I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LAD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

