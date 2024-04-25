Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
March's Dividend Portfolio Update Sets New All-Time Record - 100 Holdings, 21 Buys

Stefan Redlich
Summary

  • Global stock indices continued an upward trend in March, with both U.S. and non-U.S. stocks rising by 3%.
  • Nvidia unveils groundbreaking Blackwell chip at GTC 2024, CEO predicts AI's influence will expand across all facets of life.
  • Portfolio changes in March focus on BDCs, aiming to increase dividend income by at least $100 each month.
  • Dividend income hit a new all-time record of $1,214 - up 27% annually and up 32% quarterly.
  • Gifted Working Time 2024: Around 64 hours, or 6 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2024, which is equivalent to more than one entire work week.

Percentage Sign On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Blue Financial Graph

MicroStockHub

The upward market trajectory continued in March, with global stock indices recording their longest positive monthly streak since 2021. Both U.S. and non-U.S. stocks rose by 3% in March, and the S&P 500 index notched its best start to a year since 2019, positioning itself for

Stefan Redlich
I am working as a Business Analyst and Data Engineer in Germany and have started to build up a portfolio focused on Dividend Growth, both on the high and low-end yield spectrum. Primary focus is on Blue Chips with long-reaching dividend track records. I have been investing for 2 years and have been standing on the sidelines for way too long before. I love developing spreadsheets in Google and Excel to analyze financial performance and integrate these two sources with each other!Happy to connect on the various channels!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL STOCKS MENTIONED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

