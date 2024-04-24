Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.9K Followers

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Q1 2024 EarninConference Call April 24, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephanie Diaz - Manager, Investor Relations
Brian Lian - President and Chief Executive Officer
Greg Zante - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joon Lee - Truist
Kambiz Yazdi - Jefferies
Annabel Samimy - Stifel
Jay Olson - Oppenheimer
Andrew Hsieh - William Blair
Nick Econom - Raymond James
Thomas Smith - Leerink Partners
Yale Jen - Laidlaw & Co
Justin Zelin - BTIG

Operator

Welcome to the Viking Therapeutics First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following management's prepared remarks, we will hold a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, April 24, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Vikings Manager of Investor Relations, Stephanie Diaz. Please go ahead, Stephanie.

Stephanie Diaz

Hello and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today is Brian Lian, Vikings President and CEO, and Greg Zante, Vikings CFO.

Before we begin, I'd like to caution that comments made during this conference call today, April 24, 2024, will contain forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Vikings' expectations regarding its development activities, timelines, and milestones.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of today's date, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statement made today. I encourage you to review all of the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission concerning these and other matters.

I'll

