Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SIL: Silver Prospects Look Good, But SIL May Not Necessarily Benefit

Apr. 24, 2024 9:13 PM ETGlobal X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)XAGUSD:CUR, SLV, PICK
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.48K Followers

Summary

  • The Global X Silver Miners ETF has underperformed other miners in the past year, delivering returns of less than 3%.
  • We question if SIL is the best way to exploit the tailwinds enveloping the silver market.
  • The prospects for silver look bright, particularly in the latter half of the year.
  • Silver miners look oversold relative to other miners, and the long-term risk-reward looks promising for SIL, but in the short-term, it could face some resistance.
Silver glittering background

enter89/iStock via Getty Images

Return Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL), a ~$1bn sized ETF that offers coverage to 32 stocks involved in the mining of silver, hasn’t set the world alight over the past year. In fairness, even other metal and mining stocks haven’t

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.48K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SIL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SIL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SIL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News