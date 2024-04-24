Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2024 8:16 PM ETAlign Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.9K Followers

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Shirley Stacy - Vice President of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Joe Hogan - President & Chief Executive Officer
John Morici - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore ISI
Brandon Vazquez - William Blair
Jon Block - Stifel
Jeff Johnson - Baird
Michael Cherny - Leerink Partners
Jason Bednar - Piper Sandler
Nathan Rich - Goldman Sachs
Erin Wright - Morgan Stanley
Michael Ryskin - Bank of America
Kevin Caliendo - UBS

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Align First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Shirley Stacy with Align Technology. You may begin.

Shirley Stacy

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. I'm Shirley Stacy, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Joining me for today's call is Joe Hogan, President and CEO, and John Morici, CFO.

We issued first quarter 2024 financial results today via Business Wire, which is available on our website at investor.aligntech.com.

Today's conference call is being audio webcast and will be archived on our website for approximately one month.

As a reminder, the information provided and discussed today will include forward-looking statements, including statements about Align's future events and product outlook. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve risks and uncertainties that are described in more detail in our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission available on our website, at sec.gov. Actual results may vary significantly and Align expressly assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

We have posted historical financial statements

Recommended For You

About ALGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALGN

Trending Analysis

Trending News