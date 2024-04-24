Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Microsoft Earnings Preview: Watching AI's Contribution To Azure

Apr. 24, 2024 8:40 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.02K Followers

Summary

  • The valuation of Microsoft is always a worry, as it’s trading at 30x expected ’24 EPS for an expected 20% growth rate in EPS, on 15% revenue growth.
  • When the company releases results on Thursday night, analyst consensus is expecting $2.82 in EPS.
  • Q4 ’23’s current consensus is 7% expected growth in EPS, 10% growth in operating income, and another 15% expected growth in revenue.

Microsoft logo

jewhyte

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), the enterprise software giant, is scheduled to report their fiscal Q3 ’24 financial results after the bell on Thursday, April 25th, 2024.

The valuation of Microsoft is always a worry, as it’s trading at 30x expected ’24 EPS

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.02K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

About MSFT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News