Shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) have been a material underperformer over the past year, trading essentially flat even as the market has rallied significantly. Its slow organic growth and pressure on deposit funding in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure have weighed on shares. In October, I rated shares a “hold” and since then they have rallied 11%, below the S&P’s 18% return. A solid, but below-market return has been in keeping with my expectations, and shares are near my upper $70’s price target. With new financial results in hand, now is an opportune time to revisit STT. I still view a hold as appropriate.

In the company’s first quarter reported on April 12th, State Street earned $1.69 in adjusted EPS, beating estimates by $0.19. Earnings were up 11% from last year, due to a lower share count. Fee revenue rose by 4% while net interest income (NII) fell by 7%. STT is not your typical bank—it doesn’t have a bunch of branches and makes mortgages or credit card loans in large volume. Rather, it is one of the major custodial banks. Essentially, it houses assets, like stocks and bonds, that people and institutions own. Alongside this, it provides back office support and has an asset management business.

At the end of the day though, earning interest on the cash it custodies is how STT makes money because custodial fees are extremely small. In Q1, STT had $474 billion of custodial and administrative wins, the second best total of the past five quarters. These wins should contribute $67 million of revenue when ramped up. That is just a 1.4bp fee on average. With such low fees, margins are extremely thin. Indeed, during Q1, net interest income (NII) of $716 million exceeded pre-tax income of $598 million. Now, pre-tax income was $728 million ex-items, which means the rest of the company made $12 million. Basically, STT runs at roughly breakeven ex-cash, and the purpose of the business is to grow assets to grow cash it custodies, increasing the potential for long-term NII growth.

While NII is the core driver of the business, it is dependent on STT maintaining and growing assets, even if fee revenue is essentially offset by expenses. As such, I will focus on noninterest items first. Assets under custody or administration (AUCA) rose to $43.9 trillion with a $2.6 trillion backlog. This AUCA was up 17% from a year ago; the S&P was up 28% over the past year. The primary driver of growth here has been higher asset levels, which should continue to be a YoY tailwind, though the market is unlikely to be as much of a sequential benefit. Given billing cycles, revenue can lag the market by about a quarter, so we may see another quarter of strength and then slowing. This, alongside ongoing pricing pressure, is why revenue growth has lagged asset growth.

State Street also has a large investment management arm, including ownership of the SPDR ETFs. Investment management AUM of $4.3 trillion was up 20% from last year and 5% sequentially. Asset management fees rose 6% sequentially and 12% from last year to $510 million, lagging asset growth given billing timing and negative mix shift. This asset growth is largely a market benefit as flows were challenging. There were $9 billion of outflows in Q1. ETFs were flat, cash saw $9 billion of inflows and institutional was weak, due to a large client exiting. Flow weakness was most pronounced in fixed income, down $20 billion and alternatives, down $11 billion.

This mix shift matter because not all products charge the same fees. Most of its ETFs are passive, which leads to minimal fees, and cash is similarly a low fee business. Long-term funds are where asset managers can add the most value and therefore charge the highest fees. This though is the unit with the weakest flow performance, given elevated competition and investor shift to passive strategies. This mix shift away from higher fee asset classes to lower fee ones is likely to be an ongoing challenge.

Given these pressures on noninterest revenue and the low-fee nature of the business, managing expenses is critical. Here, STT is doing a strong job. Adjusted expenses rose by a modest 1%. Compensation expense was down 3% while technology spend rose by 4%. STT has reduced its contractor workforce, lowering expenses, while I expect tech spend to continue to rise given the need to invest in systems and securities. Ultimately, the business is stable, achieving net wins, while seeing negative mix shift in investment management, but there is little reason to expect meaningful growth in its P&L contribution.

Turning to NII, it rose from $678 million in Q4 but was down from $766 million last year. As you can see the bank’s net interest margin compressed slightly sequentially to 113bps from 116bps as it is paying 4.22% for interest-bearing US deposits from 4.06% in Q3. Overseas deposit cost fell from 2.11% to 1.8%.

Deposit performance was mixed. On an end of period basis, STT had $219 billion of deposits, up nearly 6% sequentially and 4% from last year. A challenge for essentially all banks has been noninterest-bearing (NIB) deposits. These deposits are largely transactional/operational, which is why they do not earn interest. With rates above 5%, accountholders have strong incentive to minimize these balances that pay nothing. The NIB performance was complicated.

End of period NIB deposits of $37.4 billion rose from $32.6 billion in Q4 but are still below the $45.8 billion last year. On an average basis, NIB balances were $27 billion from $29.6 billion in Q4 and $38.7 billion last year. Around quarter and year-end, there can be window-dressing and large movements in cash, which can distort figures, which can make average balances a better indicator. Because average NIB balances were lower, NIM was pressured. On the bright side, management saw March strength in NIB balances, which drove the EOP increase.

Given interest rates remain elevated, there is little reason to believe clients would want to hold more NIB cash than several months ago, as such I do not expect sustained builds in balances. However, as I have argued in past articles, there should be a theoretical floor to NIBs as clients need to keep sufficient cash to manage transaction flows. After 15 months of repositioning for higher rates, it makes sense we are at or near the point these accounts are reaching that theoretical floor. EOP balances may continue to be volatile, but I suspect we are nearing the floor in average balances, which is the more relevant driver of NIM and NII. This is why I expect NIM to bottom over the next 1-2 quarters.

STT also has a very conservatively positioned balance sheet given its nature as a custodial bank. This leaves it with minimal credit risk, but a lower NIM. It has $299 billion in assets, up $20 billion. $95 billion sits in cash, up $20 billion sequentially, driving all asset growth. It carries just $38 billion in loans, and it has a $101 billion investment portfolio with a 2.7 year duration. Its securities portfolio yields 3.42% from 3.23% in Q4 as lower-yielding securities roll off and are reinvested at higher rates. STT had $27 million of provisions for credit losses, from $20 million last quarter, due to $31 million in charge-offs. Given it is primarily invested in cash and highly-rated securities, I do not expect meaningful increases in reserves.

STT is well capitalized with a common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET1) of 11.1%, down by 50bps sequentially due to an increase in risk-weighted assets back to normal levels. STT targets a 10-11% CET1 ratio. As such, I do expect it to continue to return essentially all of its earnings to shareholders. In Q1, it did $100 million of share buybacks, and shares also have a 3.7% yield. STT should be able to reduce the share count by ~5% this year due to its buyback.

Alongside results, management said it expects NII to be down about 5% vs 11% previously. That is still about a $0.29 headwind from last year’s $7.66 in adjusted earnings. Its share repurchases should be about a $0.40 tailwind, largely offsetting this. Given my view NIB balances are near their trough, and that the Fed is unlikely to cut rates more than 2 times, I see NII likely down 2-5%, which leaves me targeting about $7.70-$8.00 in EPS. This is above my $7.50-$7.80 range previously due to the expectation of fewer rate cuts, which is a positive for STT’s NII.

Given State Street is so closely tied to Fed policy and the lack of noninterest net income, it is largely a commodity, rather than value-add, business. Given its large size, its asset growth is also likely to be tied to markets rather than meaningful net flows. STT is a safe, sound bank with a secure dividend and plenty of capital, but lacking growth, I struggle to see shares moving past 10x earnings, and so I continue to see fair value in the upper $70’s. That provides about an 8% total return, which I view as market-like. As such, I believe a “hold” rating remains appropriate. STT offers a secure dividend but limited capital appreciation potential.