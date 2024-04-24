Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) reported a relatively mundane q1’24 as the firm faces some headwinds and geopolitical pressure in the steel markets. As the domestic market gyrates between automotive OEM production and service center orders, China is drawing down steel inventory in an attempt to normalize localized steel prices by selling internationally. Though I anticipate this to have minimal impact on Cleveland-Cliffs’ long-term steel sales premiums through their decarbonizing initiatives, I do anticipate some near-term headwinds as the firm navigates through eq2’24. Given my positive long-term outlook for the firm, the expansion of shareholder benefits through buybacks, and management’s deleveraging initiatives, I provide CLF shares with a BUY recommendation with a price target of $28.05/share at 4.29x eFY25 EV/aEBITDA.

Cleveland-Cliffs experienced a relatively mundane start to 2024 with q1’24 revenue coming in $130mm below consensus estimates. Management discerned that much of the pressure derived from multiple focal points, including headwinds in service centers’ destocking, which was offset by strength in the automotive industry, less value-add production, and geopolitical challenges with plate being dumped onto the US market, resulting in suppressed prices and the exit of plat production and the idling of the Weirton facility by Cleveland-Cliffs. This plant closure resulted in 900 employees either being cut or relocated to other facilities, leading to a one-time charge of $170mm in employee support costs, asset impairments, and other expenses. Despite these headwinds, management remained firm on their cost-savings initiatives and reiterated their ability to cut costs by $30/net ton in unit costs for eFY24. eQ2’24 should realize the beginning of this process with a $20/net ton unit cost reduction for the quarter.

In addition to the cost savings initiative, management voiced a major DoE grant of $575mm in decarbonization projects through 2030. One of the projects is the conversion of the Middletown DRI EMF facility from a blast furnace, which is expected to reduce carbon emissions. This facility, once the project is fully operational, will be the lowest-cost steel-producing facility in the US. Management outlined that the transition from producing pig iron to DRI will save the firm $270/net ton. Conversion of the plant cost Cleveland-Cliffs $1.3b, with a $500mm federal co-investment to support the decarbonization efforts. The firm remains focused on using hydrogen as an oxygen reductant, which is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 30%. Management quantified this as 1.54 metric tons of CO2 per metric ton of steel, a reduction from 1.82 metric tons of CO2 generation. This was compared to the global average of 2.15 metric tons of CO2 in competing furnaces. I still anticipate significant tailwinds across automotive OEMs as they further embrace hydrogen-produced steel. Given stringent emissions target mandates placed on the automotive OEMs, I expect them to take full advantage of the lower carbon-emitting hydrogen-based steel, even with the $40/ton premium on the steel.

Touching up on operations, Cleveland-Cliffs experienced a shift in production mix from hot-rolled steel to heavier concentrations in coated and cold-rolled. Headwinds for q1’24 were derived from volumes shipped as opposed to steel pricing as the firm realized higher sequential and y/y average selling prices for their steel. This resulted in stronger adjusted EBITDA generation after netting out the impairment charges from the idled facility. Though it is never good to hear about employees being left without a job, this strategic pivot should benefit Cleveland-Cliffs operationally as plate steel manufacturing resulted in an annual draw of -$100mm in EBITDA. This upswing in cash generation should benefit the firm in the long run as they pivot to higher-quality products, such as their hot-rolled and electrical steel, as these two items are expected to bring the firm the most value through infrastructure projects and electrification of both the grid and vehicles. This should overall free up capital for management to be more active in their capital returns program and reinvesting in operations.

As it pertains to infrastructure-related projects, I anticipate major tailwinds in the coming years as two major chip manufacturers, Intel (INTC), and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) both received significant funding through the CHIPS Act. Intel was awarded $8.5b to construct and expand their facilities in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico, and Oregon. TSM, with assistance through the CHIPS Act, will be investing $65b to construct their new facilities in Arizona. In addition to these two major investments, GlobalFoundries (GFS) received $1.5b in grant funding for their fab. Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) is in talks for upwards of $6.4b of the total $40b investment in new facilities in Texas. I anticipate these major foundry developments to create significant tailwinds for Cleveland-Cliffs, assuming there will be no construction employment bottlenecks to overcome. According to an April report in Contractor Magazine, there is a 500,000 shortage in construction workers in the US. Given this factor, paired with the lack of foundry talent in the US, I expect some level of delays in building out these massive foundries. Management at TSM has voiced on multiple occasions the staffing shortage for US-based foundries, and as a result, has extended a partnership with Purdue University to develop an educational program for foundry workers.

In addition to foundry developments, I anticipate that the emergence of AI/ML applications will drive significant growth in infrastructure projects between data center construction, power transmission, and civil infrastructure like access roads and such. Given ChatGPT’s significant power demands to run natural language models, I anticipate the necessity to further build out the grid and power production will be front and center for the next decade+. Demand for new data centers for corporate AI applications will only grow through AI adoption as well. Oracle Corp. (ORCL) is in the process of constructing and expanding their data center footprint, adding regional data centers to cater to both corporate and sovereign government needs. Oracle alone is investing $10b in new data centers in eFY25 with new orders coming in regularly through their partnership with Microsoft Azure (MSFT). Given the nature of technology firms and their drive for decarbonization, I wouldn’t expect anything less from these companies to seek out the lowest carbon intensive materials to construct these facilities. This can potentially benefit Cleveland-Cliffs and their Cliffs H2 business outside of the automotive industry. If Cleveland-Cliffs isn’t already targeting these firms to source steel, I believe it would be prudent of them to make a few calls to upsell their steel products.

US Steel Update

Mr. Goncalves remains adamant in his stance relating to the collapse of the United States Steel (X) and Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NPSCY, OTCPK:NISTF) as it faces significant domestic political pressure. As I had previously discerned in my report covering the deal in February 2024, I anticipate the deal to falter for a number of reasons, including USW support for a Cliffs/USS merger, as well as historically anticompetitive steel dumping done by Nippon Steel. Though I anticipate some pushback through antitrust courts in the merger of USS and Cliffs, I do expect this deal, if it were to be revisited, to close as it would make Cleveland-Cliffs a competitor not just on the domestic front, but in the international steel markets. As previously stated, Cleveland-Cliffs has broad support by the USW for the merger to occur; however, the automotive OEMs fret under the potential pricing and volumes control a deal would give to Cleveland-Cliffs. Mr. Goncalves, as of q1’24 reporting, has stated that no further M&A activity is on the table and that if the USS/Nippon deal were to falter, USS will require revaluation and a deal will be priced at a much lower valuation. Below is my valuation chart for the USS deal as reported in my USS report.

Valuation & Shareholder Value

CLF shares took a beating post-q1’24 earnings, declining just over 10% at the close of April 23, 2024. Though there remain some macroeconomic headwinds across automotive OEMs with the transition from EVs to hybrid models, I anticipate strength in the market as the economy remains modestly resilient. Though I do anticipate further headwinds as a result of higher-for-longer interest rates as mandated by the Fed, I do not expect this to deter development in the infrastructure projects laid out above. I do anticipate labor shortages to create some bottlenecks that may lead to headwinds in orders; however, these projects are a top priority for the stated firms, and I anticipate the projects to be seen through completion.

Given the current status of the attempted acquisition of USS, management has halted any further M&A initiatives to focus on maximizing value for shareholders through their increased share buyback program. Cleveland-Cliffs repurchased $608mm shares in q1’24 and initiated a $1.5b share repurchase program.

Given the outlay for the firm, I remain bullish on CLF shares as the upside potential through the major infrastructure buildouts and the firm’s ability to upsell to the automotive OEMs remains a viable story. I provide CLF shares with a BUY recommendation with a price target of $28.05/share at 4.29x eFY25 EV/aEBITDA.

Considering the scenarios laid out below, the blue-sky scenario would be achieved on multiple fronts through both stronger steel pricing and volumes as a result of the strong infrastructure outlay. I anticipate the automotive OEMs to be relatively flat in terms of growth; however, pricing may become more appealing as a result of public policy and more stringent antidumping measures if taken. A gray-sky scenario would be the result of pricing headwinds on relatively flat production. This may be the result of more stringent tariffs not passing through to Chinese producers.