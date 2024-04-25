koto_feja

ClearPoint Neuro’s (NASDAQ:CLPT) fourth quarter results were strong, and the first quarter of 2024 is also shaping up well. Despite this, the stock is down significantly over the past 2 months on the back of a sizeable equity raise and interest rate fears.

The last time I wrote about ClearPoint I suggested it was a buy, as the company was reasonably valued and approaching an inflection point. This still appears to be the case, with recent developments reducing uncertainty regarding the company’s prospects. Revenue growth should be solid in 2024 and cash burn will begin to moderate, driven by the commercialization of new products and operating leverage.

Market Conditions

ClearPoint’s stock is down significantly in recent weeks, but this appears to primarily be the result of macro headwinds, with higher inflation readings in early 2024 contributing to expectations of higher for longer interest rates.

The cost of capital is a significant concern for biotech investors at the moment, with rising rates generally leading to lower stock prices. ClearPoint may be somewhat insulated by the fact that several of its partners have raised capital in recent months, providing runway to continue drug development and clinical trials.

Figure 1: ClearPoint Neuro and XBI Returns (source: Seeking Alpha) Figure 2: XBI and Treasury Yield Correlation (source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance and The Federal Reserve)

ClearPoint Neuro Business Updates

ClearPoint continues to expand its product portfolio and drive adoption of existing products. The company recently announced FDA clearance for its version 2.2 navigation software with integrated Maestro brain model. Maestro helps users to identify both targets and safety zones in the brain, leading to superior performance versus manual expert segmentation and FreeSurfer, an open-source segmentation solution. The first clinical uses of ClearPoint navigation version 2.2 occurred during Q1. The software is now in limited release, with a full release expected in the second half of 2024.

ClearPoint also recently published data demonstrating the advantages of is Prism Neuro Laser therapy system. This data demonstrates that the system provides accurate, near real-time temperature measurement of brain tissue with an error of <1°C. ClearPoint's software damage estimation has also been shown to be accurate based on a comparison with histopathology.

ClearPoint has stated that it is making progress with the limited market release of its laser system. The company also anticipates imminent approval of an operating room accessory kit that will enable its laser system to be compatible with other navigation systems. ClearPoint expects submission of data for its 1.5-tesla clearance later this year. The study for this is currently being scheduled and planned.

ClearPoint has also received FDA clearance for its Array version 1.2 software, which enables surgeons to perform a biopsy down one channel and a laser ablation down a different channel. This software has successfully been used at multiple centers.

ClearPoint’s SmartFrame OR also recently received FDA clearance. This product expands ClearPoint’s presence into the operating room, where over 95% of all stereotactic procedures currently occur. ClearPoint has shipped its first SmartFrame OR products to customers out of the new Carlsbad facility. The product is currently in limited market release and minimal revenue contribution is expected in 2024.

ClearPoint's drug discovery partners also continue to progress therapies through the drug development process. PTC Therapeutics recently completed a biologics license application submission to the FDA for Upstaza as a treatment for AADC deficiency. AADC Deficiency is a pediatric movement disorder that causes developmental delays and autonomic symptoms. Upstaza could be the first disease modifying treatment for AADC deficiency in the US, and is already commercially available in Europe.

AviadoBio recently treated the first patient in its ASPIRE-FTD phase 1/2 clinical trial, which is evaluating AVB-101 for treating frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutations. The trial is using ClearPoint Navigation with SmartFlow Cannula for drug delivery. FTD is a leading cause of dementia in people under the age of 65 with an estimated prevalence at any one time of up to 4.6 cases per 1,000 people.

Financial Analysis

ClearPoint generated 6.8 million USD revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 32% increase YoY. Biologics and drug delivery revenue was 4.1 million USD, up 76% YoY. This increase was attributed to service revenue related to new preclinical studies. Functional neurosurgery navigation and therapy revenue was 2.0 million USD, down 11% YoY, due to a co-development program with a brain computer interface partner being paused. Capital equipment and software revenue was 0.7 million USD, an increase of 23% YoY. Some hospitals have been opting for lease or rental programs, which has weighed on the recognition of revenue.

ClearPoint is currently guiding to 28-32 million USD revenue in 2024 and Q1 is on track to be a record quarter.

Figure 3: ClearPoint Revenue (source: Created by author using data from ClearPoint)

ClearPoint’s gross profit margin was approximately 57% in 2023, driven by a shift in revenue mix towards biologics and drug delivery preclinical services. ClearPoint has suggested that its margin on capital sales is 35-40% and most biologic deals have gross margins in excess of 50%.

ClearPoint also faced increased costs due to its transition to a new manufacturing facility. The Carlsbad facility is now operational, and the Irvine manufacturing has been shut down, which will be supportive of gross profit margins going forward. Gross profit margin should be close to 60% in 2024, dependent on revenue mix.

Operating expenses were approximately 36 million USD in 2023, up approximately 21% over 2022. This increase was driven by personnel-related expenses and allowances for credit losses (1.4 million USD). In particular, sales and marketing expenses were 12.6 million USD, an increase of 35% YoY, driven by the expansion of ClearPoint's clinical and marketing teams.

Figure 4: ClearPoint Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from ClearPoint)

Cash burn and potential dilution of existing shareholders has been a risk for ClearPoint. The company recently issued 2.3 million shares at 6.5 USD per share in an underwritten public offering. The underwriter was also granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 346,154 shares. This public offering was successfully completed with ClearPoint raising approximately 15 million USD. ClearPoint has suggested that this will allow it to retire its entire outstanding debt in the next 12 months.

ClearPoint should have something like 34.5 million USD cash on the balance sheet at the end of the first quarter, and the company will probably burn something like 20-25 million USD cash on the way to breakeven.

Conclusion

While ClearPoint's business fundamentals continue to look solid, the stock's near-term prospects are likely to be dictated by the macro environment. If interest rates move materially higher, ClearPoint's stock could move significantly lower. While the company's valuation is modest given its prospects, there aren't any profits or cash flows to fall back on.

Even if the macro environment remains challenging, ClearPoint's fundamentals should remain solid, driven by new products and continued market share gains. Drug discovery revenue could be at risk if customers choose to reduce cash burn in the face of higher interest rates, though.