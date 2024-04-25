100pk

UPS Still Facing Rates Headwinds

Since my last UPS article in early February, United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) investors have slightly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) on a total returns basis. I had anticipated UPS's headwinds to peter out in the second half as it continues its recovery. UPS's first-quarter earnings release corroborated my conviction in its bullish thesis, as the Carol Tome-led company outperformed analysts' estimates. While UPS experienced soft demand hurting its key business segments in its Q1 earnings, United Parcel Service reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance.

Accordingly, UPS posted an adjusted EPS of $1.43, predicated on revenue of $21.7B. UPS's adjusted EPS fell by 35%, affected by "lower shipment volumes and increased labor costs." Despite that, investors should note that UPS's increased labor costs are mainly front-loaded, "with 46% of annual wage and benefit increases in the first year." As a result, investors should anticipate less onerous headwinds from its Teamsters contract from 2025 as UPS laps these challenges.

Notwithstanding the challenges attributed to weaker average daily volume, UPS posted "notable sequential improvement in both US and international ADV decline rates." As a result, management is confident that the company is well-placed to navigate a more robust turnaround in the second half.

UPS Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

While near-term uncertainties over its ability to reignite growth drivers in the domestic and international market could persist, UPS boasts a best-in-class "A+" profitability grade. Therefore, UPS is a fundamentally strong company that has demonstrated its resilience across business cycles.

UPS delivered an adjusted operating margin of 8.1% in Q1, down from last year's 11.1%. Despite that, UPS has climbed out of its massive battering in October 2023, bottoming out decisively.

UPS's Earnings Could Improve In The Second Half

Therefore, I believe the market is likely looking ahead, notwithstanding the execution risks. UPS has several growth drivers that should appeal to buyers looking to add exposure. United Parcel Service has become the "primary air cargo provider for USPS." This pivotal development allows UPS to scale its air freight services without significant increases in costs, leveraging its scale and competitive advantages. As a result, UPS can integrate the deal (with minimum volume commitments) into its current network and has factored the increase in hiring expenses into its guidance. United Parcel Service expects the deal to be "margin accretive and EPS-positive from year one throughout the contract's duration."

However, Wall Street is still understandably concerned with fulfilling UPS's 3Y outlook articulated at United Parcel Service's Investor Day earlier this year. UPS management accentuated the company's confidence in hitting its 2026 revenue target of between $108B and $114B, indicating a midpoint metric of $111B. In addition, UPS anticipates a sharp adjusted operating margin recovery to above 13% by 2026, behooving UPS to execute impeccably.

Analysts' estimates suggest UPS could miss even the low end of its 3Y outlook, with a revenue projection of $102.3B. In addition, Wall Street also expects UPS to post an FY26 adjusted operating margin of 12.3%, well below the company's guidance. With near-term uncertainties impacting UPS's recovery, buyers are arguably still cagey about buying into management's optimism. UPS's "D"+ momentum grade suggests UPS might be mired in a consolidation zone for some time, indicating investors should consider buying progressively over time.

Is UPS Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

UPS price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

I assessed UPS's price action as cautiously optimistic but increasingly constructive. The higher lows since its October bottom suggest buying momentum has improved but is still relatively tepid. Accordingly, UPS hasn't been able to overcome the selling resistance at the $160 level, suggesting UPS could move sideways as the market assesses its recovery progress.

As a result, I urge investors to consider buying closer to UPS's key support zone at the $140 level to improve their risk/reward profile potentially. Moreover, UPS is still valued attractively ("B" valuation grade). UPS's improved price action suggests value investors have likely returned to bolster its bullish thesis. Therefore, I assessed that maintaining a bullish bias on UPS remains appropriate at the current levels as UPS emerges from its long-term bottom.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking.

