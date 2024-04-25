Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Anglo American: Positive Q1 Production Results

Apr. 25, 2024 12:14 AM ETAnglo American plc (NGLOY) Stock, AAUKF Stock
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.15K Followers

Summary

  • Following First Quantum’s mine closure, the market has 4 million tonnes less copper capacity. This is coupled with growing demand.
  • Anglo American is fully benefitting from Quellaveco mine expansion. Q1 copper production was up by 11%.
  • Solid balance sheet, CAPEX flexibility, and attractive valuation make the company a solid buy.

Molten Metal Poured at Foundry

SafakOguz

Following our last update, "Too Cheap To Ignore," and an expectation reset in early December 2023, Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY) reported its FY 2023 results and the just-released Q1 production report.

For our new readers, Anglo-American is one of

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.15K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAUKF, NGLOY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NGLOY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NGLOY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAUKF
--
NGLOY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News