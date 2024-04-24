Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (GSHD) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2024 11:21 PM ETGoosehead Insurance, Inc (GSHD) Stock
Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSHD) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan Farrell - Vice President, Capital Markets
Mark Jones - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Miller - President & Chief Operating Officer
Mark Jones Jr. - Chief Financial Officer
Brian Pattillo - Executive Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Matt Carletti - Citizens JMP
Brian Meredith - UBS Securities
Michael Zaremski - BMO
Andrew Kligerman - TD Cowen
Tommy McJoynt - KBW
Mark Hughes - Truist Securities
Paul Newsome - Piper Sandler
Scott Heleniak - RBC Capital Markets
Pablo Singzon - JPMorgan

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Goosehead Insurance First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to hand the conference over to Dan Farrell, Vice President, Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Dan Farrell

Thank you and good afternoon. Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that part of our discussion today may include forward-looking statements, which are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of the management as of today.

Forward-looking statements in our discussion are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon them.

We refer you all to our recent SEC filings for more detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could impact future operating results and financial condition of Goosehead. We disclaim any intention or obligation

