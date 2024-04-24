Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (CHGCF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.91K Followers

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:CHGCF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kae Miyata - Head of Corporate Communications
Osamu Okuda - President and Chief Executive Officer
Tsukasa Kusano - Executive Vice President, Head of Project & Lifecycle Management Unit
Iwaaki Taniguchi - Chief Financial Officer
Junichi Takano - Head of Marketing and Sales

Conference Call Participants

Shinichiro Muraoka - Morgan Stanley
Seiji Wakao - JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd.
Hidemaru Yamaguchi - Citigroup Inc.
Kazuaki Hashiguchi - Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Miki Sogi - AllianceBernstein Japan
Akinori Ueda - Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd.

Kae Miyata

My name is Miyata. I will be facilitating today’s session. And this session is held using a Zoom webinar platform. As Page 3 of the presentation material speaks, we would like to go through today’s preceding as per agenda.

Today’s presentations are made in Japanese. However, we do have English simultaneous interpretation service available. Please make sure you select the luggage of your preference by clicking on the bookmark on your screen. For those who wish to listen to Japanese, please select Japanese. For those who wish to listen in English, please select English. And please make sure that you click on mute original audio. This way you can only listen to the language of your choice. We will take questions after the presentation. We plan to spend about 30 minutes for Q&A session. During the presentation session, you are all muted.

Now, I would like to invite Okuda to give us the review of the first quarter result of 2024.

Osamu Okuda

My name is Okuda speaking. I am the Representative and CEO. I would like to explain about the result of the first quarter of 2024. Please refer to the Slide #5. The first quarter made a strong start for

Recommended For You

About CHGCF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHGCF

Trending Analysis

Trending News