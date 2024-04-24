Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCPK:RBGPF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Joyce - Head, Investor Relations
Kris Licht - Chief Executive Officer
Shannon Eisenhardt - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Guillaume Delmas - UBS
Celine Pannuti - JPMorgan
Iain Simpson - Barclays
Victoria Petrova - Bank of America
Tom Sykes - Deutsche Bank
Fulvio Cazzol - Berenberg
David Hayes - Jefferies
Jeremy Fialko - HSBC
Emma Letheren - RBC
Chris Pitcher - Redburn Atlantic
Bruno Monteyne - Bernstein

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Reckitt’s Q1 Trading Update. My name is Neil and I will be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand you over to your host, Richard Joyce, Head of Investor Relations. Richard, please go ahead.

Richard Joyce

Thanks, Neil and good morning and welcome to everyone joining Reckitt’s Q1 trading update. Our CEO, Kris Licht; and our CFO, Shannon Eisenhardt, will take you through some prepared remarks, followed by usual Q&As.

Before we start, I’d like to draw your attention to the usual disclaimer in respect of forward-looking statements, contained on Page 6 of our RNS published this morning. So now, I am pleased to hand over to Kris.

Kris Licht

Thank you, Richard. Good morning to everyone and welcome to our 2024 Q1 trading update. We had a good first quarter, with our net revenue performance in line with our expectations and as communicated in February. After a period of significant price-led growth, we are pleased to see volume growth across many of our power brands, including Dettol and Lysol, Durex, Finish, VMS, and our non-seasonal OTC brands.

Our large innovation platforms continued to drive growth. Our premium thermoforming products have been instrumental in delivering high single-digit growth in Finish for the quarter. Lysol laundry

