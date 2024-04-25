Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NextEra Energy: Power Total Returns With This Dividend Aristocrat

Apr. 25, 2024 7:30 AM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Stock
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.64K Followers

Summary

  • Empirical evidence suggests that reinvested dividends are the biggest driver of long-term total returns.
  • NextEra Energy's revenue came in below the analyst consensus for the first quarter, while adjusted diluted EPS outperformed expectations.
  • The Dividend Aristocrat's 3%+ payout is well-covered by earnings and should keep growing at a healthy rate.
  • Based on the dividend discount model and my fair value P/E multiple, NEE could be 15% discounted.
  • The stock could be set up for double-digit annual total returns over the next few years.

Growing amount of money - Wealth and Growth

Growing stacks of coins symbolizing the power of compounding.

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In my view, the importance of dividends to my investing strategy can't be overstated. Dividend growth investing is the core of my investing strategy for many reasons.

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.64K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha. I have been investing since September 2017 and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NEE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NEE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News