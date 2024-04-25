Serenethos

Earnings of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) will likely increase slightly this year on the back of loan growth. On the other hand, margin contraction will limit the earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $1.97 per share for 2024, up 1.8% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on the company, I’ve reduced my earnings estimate as I’ve decreased my margin estimate. The year-end target price suggests a small upside from the current market price, following the stock price rally in late 2023. Based on my updated total expected return, I’m downgrading Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway, AR) to a hold rating.

Margin to Continue to Decline but at a Slower Pace

Home Bancshares’ net interest margin continued to shrink for the fourth consecutive quarter in the first quarter of 2024. The margin shrank by 4 basis points during the first quarter, after declining by 20 basis points in the last three quarters of 2023. This performance was worse than my expectations given in my last report on the company.

Deposit mix deterioration was one of the major reasons for the pressure on the margin last year. Rate hikes incentivized depositors to shift their funds out of non-interest-bearing accounts and chase yields. After worsening significantly over the last year, the deposit mix remained somewhat stable during the first quarter of the year.

SEC Filings

I’m expecting interest rates to trend downward this year. Therefore, the deposit migration will likely remain paused in the year ahead, providing relief to the net interest margin.

However, the anticipated rate cuts will likely hurt the margin as loan re-pricing will outweigh deposit re-pricing in the short term. The results of the management’s rate-sensitivity analysis given in the 10-K Filing show that a 100-basis points rate cut could reduce the net interest income by 5.7% over twelve months.

2023 10-K Filing

Considering these two conflicting factors, I’m expecting the margin to dip by six basis points in the last nine months of 2024. Compared to my previous expectation, I’ve reduced my margin estimate for this year because the margin has already dipped below my expectations in the last few quarters.

Loan Growth to Keep Earnings on an Uptrend

Home Bancshares’ loan portfolio continued to grow at a satisfactory rate of 0.6% during the first quarter of the year, which was in line with my expectations. Going forward, I think the first quarter’s level can be maintained because the economies of the company’s markets seem to be stable for now. Home Bancshares’ locations are quite geographically diverse. The company operates in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. Some of these markets, especially Arkansas, are currently doing quite well, which can be gauged by the unemployment rates.

Data by YCharts

Commercial Real Estate (“CRE”) and Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) loans make up around 72% of the loan portfolio. Therefore, the purchasing managers’ index (“PMI”) is also an important indicator of the demand for HOMB’s products. As the company’s portfolio is quite geographically diverse, we can take the national average as the proxy for HOMB’s markets. Both the manufacturing and services PMI are currently in the expansionary stage (above 50), which bodes well for commercial loan growth. Moreover, the manufacturing index has been improving so far this year, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

Considering these factors, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 0.6% every quarter through the end of 2024, leading to full-year loan growth of 2.4%. Further, I’m expecting other balance sheet items to grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E Net Loans 10,768 10,975 9,599 14,120 14,136 14,481 Growth of Net Loans (1.8)% 1.9% (12.5)% 47.1% 0.1% 2.4% Other Earning Assets 2,406 3,495 6,650 5,790 5,569 5,742 Deposits 11,278 12,726 14,261 17,939 16,788 17,172 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 1,140 939 912 1,222 1,883 1,946 Common equity 2,512 2,606 2,766 3,526 3,791 4,000 Book Value Per Share ($) 15.0 15.8 16.8 17.3 18.8 19.9 Tangible BVPS ($) 9.0 9.7 10.8 10.1 11.6 12.7 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Earnings to Increase Slightly

The effect of margin contraction will likely counter the impact of loan growth on net earnings this year. Further, I’m expecting the following:

The Provisions expense for loan losses will likely continue at last year’s rate. I’m expecting the growth rate of non-interest income to revert to the historical mean (excluding the impact of acquisitions). The plunge in the first quarter of last year was out of the ordinary and it’s unlikely to occur again. I’m expecting the efficiency ratio (calculated as non-interest expenses divided by total revenue) to continue at last year’s level.

Considering these assumptions, I’m estimating Home Bancshares to report earnings of $1.97 per share in 2024, up by just 1.8% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E Net interest income 563 583 573 759 827 821 Provision for loan losses 1 112 (5) 64 12 14 Non-interest income 100 112 138 175 170 179 Non-interest expense 276 304 299 476 473 470 Net income - Common Sh. 290 214 319 305 393 397 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.73 1.30 1.94 1.57 1.94 1.97 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

In my last report on the company, I projected earnings of $2.04 per share for 2024. I have reduced my earnings estimate because I have decreased my net interest margin estimate, as discussed above.

Risk Factors Bear Monitoring

Although the balance of office building loans isn’t available for the last quarter, I can glean that offices have become a material risk factor for Home Bancshares. This is because the company’s foreclosed assets balance increased by $29.8 million in the last quarter of 2023, as mentioned in the 10-K Filing. This value of foreclosed assets is quite small (0.2% of total loans); therefore, I’m not too worried. Nevertheless, this risk factor bears monitoring.

Other sources of risk are not as problematic, in my opinion, as discussed below.

Gross unrealized losses on the Available-for-Sale securities portfolio amounted to $336 million at the end of December 2023, which is just 9% of the total equity book value. Uninsured deposits were 28.4% of total deposits at the end of March 2024, as mentioned in the earnings release. In my opinion, this level is not disconcerting.

Downgrading to Hold

Home Bancshares is offering a dividend yield of 2.9% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.18 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 36.5% for 2024, which is in line with the five-year average of 35.7%. Therefore, I’m not expecting an increase in the dividend level.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Home Bancshares. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.05 in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 9.0 9.7 10.8 10.1 11.6 Average Market Price ($) 18.7 16.4 24.5 23.2 22.5 Historical P/TB 2.07x 1.69x 2.27x 2.29x 1.94x 2.05x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $12.7 gives a target price of $26.0 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 4.9% upside from the April 24 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.85x 1.95x 2.05x 2.15x 2.25x TBVPS - Dec 2024 ($) 12.7 12.7 12.7 12.7 12.7 Target Price ($) 23.5 24.8 26.0 27.3 28.6 Market Price ($) 24.8 24.8 24.8 24.8 24.8 Upside/(Downside) (5.3)% (0.2)% 4.9% 10.0% 15.2% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.5x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Average Earnings per Share ($) 1.73 1.30 1.94 1.57 1.94 Average Market Price ($) 18.7 16.4 24.5 23.2 22.5 Historical P/E 10.8x 12.6x 12.6x 14.8x 11.6x 12.5x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.97 gives a target price of $24.7 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 0.6% downside from the April 24 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 10.5x 11.5x 12.5x 13.5x 14.5x EPS - 2024 ($) 1.97 1.97 1.97 1.97 1.97 Target Price ($) 20.7 22.7 24.7 26.6 28.6 Market Price ($) 24.8 24.8 24.8 24.8 24.8 Upside/(Downside) (16.5)% (8.5)% (0.6)% 7.4% 15.4% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $25.3, which implies a 2.2% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 5.1%.

In my last report, I determined a December 2023 target price of $25.80. Further, I maintained a buy rating on Home Bancshares as the market price at that time was at a significant discount to my target price. My new target price hasn’t changed much, but now the price upside isn’t as high anymore because the stock price has rallied since the issuance of my last report. Based on my updated total expected return, I’m downgrading Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to a hold rating.