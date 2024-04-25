Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ASML Holding: From Bullish Momentum To Balanced Outlook

Apr. 25, 2024 2:21 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML) StockASMLF
The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1.77K Followers

Summary

  • ASML maintains dominance in semiconductor lithography, commanding over 90% of the market share.
  • Expansion strategies focus on market growth alignment and profitability enhancement, evidenced by Q1 2024 earnings performance.
  • Projections foresee steady market growth, driven by potential in Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography.
  • Revised fair price estimate at $892.21 prompts the rating downgrade, with ongoing model updates essential to assess the opportunity in the stock.

American flag with Taiwan flag and Netherlands flag on cloudy sky. waving in the sky

HUNG CHIN LIU/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

In my previous article about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), I rated the stock as a "strong buy" citing that my estimated upside for the stock ranged from 16.8% to 21.5%, which means a present fair

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1.77K Followers
I have been involved in investing since the age of 16, initially delving into factoring, a fixed income instrument. This venture proved to be both risky and intricate, given the lack of available financial information and the necessity to gauge a company's liquidity through alternative methods. Currently, I am in my second semester of university. My investment strategy predominantly revolves around the medium to long term. I gravitate towards stocks exhibiting robust growth potential or those offering attractive dividends. Specifically, I am drawn to companies in the technology sector, as well as those involved in streaming and manufacturing. In my articles, the majority of the stocks I discuss are categorized as "buys" or "strong buys." I refrain from shorting stocks due to the associated risks. Occasionally, for the sake of variety, I may publish articles featuring "sell" ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ASML over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASML Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News