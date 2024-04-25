BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In the recently concluded Q1 FY24 earnings report for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT), the company exceeded market expectations of the company's top line and bottom-line estimates. In what is usually a seasonally slow quarter for the hotel chain, Hilton reported double-digit growth in sales as well as continued momentum in its business operating metrics such as occupancy rate and higher average daily rates (ADR).

In addition, Hilton maintained its robust outlook on resilient demand as revenue per available room (RevPAR) and expects these favorable trends to continue in the foreseeable future. Management also gave favorable updates to their pipeline, which supported the robust outlook.

For the year, the stock is already up 8% year-to-date. At one point, the company was up almost 18%, with expectations running high for the hotel chain as it headed into its 2024 Investor Day, which disappointed some investors. After the robust performance in the last quarter of 2023, investors were expecting Hilton to keep up with those expectations.

Given the pace that I expect Hilton to maintain, I believe Hilton is still attractively positioned for gains this year. I recommend a Buy on Hilton's stock.

Hilton's Q1 Report Shows Demand Remains Resilient

Hilton kicked off 2024 on a positive note by continuing to demonstrate strong financial performance in Q1. RevPAR grew 2% y/y which, I thought, was very respectable given the usual off-season factors combined with the strong comps Hilton had to benchmark in the same period last year. Management still reiterated their RevPAR guidance range of 2-4% for the year. I noticed that Hilton's Business and Group segments continued to grow on a y/y basis. In Q1, Business RevPAR grew +3% while Group RevPAR increased 5% y/y driven by a favorable booking mix and longer booking stays.

Growth in this segment is good for Hilton, in my opinion, as these favorable trends put the company in a position of stronger pricing power, giving management the ability to push higher rates that are favorable to Hilton's margins. I have attached their business metrics below, which still indicate to me that Hilton's demand is quite strong given that it is the first quarter. This can also be compared to years before the pandemic, as highlighted below.

Hilton's operating metrics continue to grow (Company sources)

For a year, where demand was supposed to be stabilizing after months of revenge travel trends and other demand sources opening up for travel, the hotel chain's ability to project RevPAR is quite strong.

In the quarter, Hilton's international properties continued to perform better in terms of higher RevPAR, while higher-than-average occupancy rates were reported in the U.S. and the Middle East regions.

The company added 16,800 rooms in Q1 and had 14,200 net additional rooms, contributing to net unit growth of 5.6% from March 2023 within its full-year net unit guidance range of 5.5% to 6% in 2024.

Hilton's Financial Performance Still Above Par

Hilton's total revenues grew 12.2% in Q1 to $2.57 billion, surpassing consensus estimates of $2.53 billion as per SA. In the quarter that went by, the company's Franchise & License fee revenue improved at a faster rate than the total revenue growth rate, increasing 12.4% y/y to $571 million. Base and other management fees and Incentive management fees rose 32.5% year over year to $106 million and 7.7% year over year to $70 million year over year, respectively.

According to me, the company's financial excellence was really seen in their earnings. For Q1, adjusted EBITDA was $750 million, up 17% y/y, significantly beating estimates of ~$700 million. This resulted in EBITDA margins expanding by over a percent to 29.1%. On the call to discuss the earnings report, management noted that "performance was driven by better-than-expected fee growth largely due to better-than-expected international RevPAR performance, license fee growth, and timing items." In the quarter, Hilton posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53, beating consensus estimates of $1.42.

Hilton's Q1 FY24 metrics as compared to previous periods. All dollar numbers in millions except EPS (Company sources)

On reviewing the company's balance sheet items listed in its 10-Q for the quarter, I noted that Hilton's cash and cash equivalents stood at $1.35 billion, up $800 million from the previous quarter. The company carried long-term debt of ~$10.3 billion, up $1 billion from the previous quarter, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.01%.

During the quarter, the company returned $908 million to shareholders. Of that, $701 million was paid out as dividends.

To me, these results strongly indicate the management is being financially prudent in growing the company's portfolio while returning capital to shareholders in a manner that is consistent with their objectives.

Hilton is a Buy here

In order to estimate my target for Hilton, I have assumed a few data points:

My revenue and adjusted EBITDA estimates are in line with consensus estimates, which are aligned to management's long-term goals laid out during the Investor Day presentation last month.

Discount rate of 10%, which also factors in the high beta of over 1.

Hilton has upside from current levels (Author's valuation model)

As per my model above, the company should be growing its sales by ~9% on a compounded basis between 2023 and 2026, while its adjusted EBITDA will grow slightly faster at ~9.6% over the same period. Given these growth rates, a forward PE of 19x is warranted, in my opinion, since the company will grow its earnings in line with the broader market. This means there is ~13-15% upside from current levels.

Given the financial prudence management is demonstrating, there is further room for adjusted EBITDA margins to expand, assuming the company is able to continue hitting its top-line growth rates in the high single digits.

On top of that, the weighted diluted share volume of 250 million has scope to reduce, given management's objective of returning capital to shareholders via share buybacks. These levers can easily be pulled, which could improve the return outlook on Hilton even further as we progress through the year.

Risks & Other Factors to consider

With Hilton operating in the hotels and leisure segment, the biggest threat to the company's growth prospects is any dent in the broader global economy's growth, especially if Hilton's key international segments, such as the Middle East, start to slow down. On the Q1 call, management is confident about a robust economy to aid the company's growth momentum via sustained demand for its hotel properties. Here's an excerpt:

The broader economy is reasonably strong. It seems to be very resilient. Obviously, employment numbers are quite good. Corporate profits, it depends on the industry, are still quite strong. And so as we sort of factor for that for the rest of the year and we think about the various segments, it leads us to feel about the way we did when we talked to you last time. Meaning if we look at the big segments, the group business is still incredibly strong. The demand is great. Every month that goes by, it's very strong.

However, if this outlook suddenly changes, it could impact Hilton. Factors such as slowdowns/recessions, geopolitical tensions, and a stronger dollar could pose significant headwinds to Hilton.

In addition, the company has committed to growing its property pipeline, which is key to expanding its target market. As I mentioned earlier, the company is still growing its net available units, as seen in its Net Unit Growth rates. But were Hilton to slow down the rate of its pipeline growth, it would pose headwinds for the company, and this will be a key area to watch as well moving forward.

Finally, the company has seen a strong run this year. Despite the pullback seen through April, there may be a larger pullback with the usual May volatility approaching. This should be a buying opportunity for investors.

Conclusion

Hilton is poised to benefit from continued momentum in demand for its hotel properties and the subsequent revenue acceleration as it navigated through tough comps in the first quarter. The company is also committed to growing its pipeline to sustain growth while being financially prudent about its costs and margin profile, which puts the company on a trajectory to benefit from the favorable trends mentioned in this post as well as robust earnings.

I rate Hilton as a Buy.