An essential characteristic of any diversified or actively managed portfolio is the presence of cyclical stocks at various points in market cycles. The structural volatility of the business cycles provides ample opportunity to generate a decent alpha. The following most desirable characteristics we look for in a cyclical stock are to ascertain the resilient nature of the business and management prudence to understand if the company has the right kind of foundations to withstand the cyclical headwinds.

Diversified product portfolio

Cost efficiency

Innovation

Switching Barriers

We believe Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) ticks the boxes on most of the above and can be considered for an actively managed portfolio.

A Well-diversified Product Portfolio

The bottom right chart in the following graphic illustrates the broadly diversified end-user market that is served by the Eastman Chemical's products. This is very important from the perspective of reducing the concentration of risk exposure, not only towards a single market like residential, commercial, or industrial applications but also spreading the risk across economic cycles.

A similar broad-based diversification is shown below for the feedstock that the company employs. The new methanolysis plant at Kingsport goes even further, as it will turn polyester waste into PET precursor chemicals, which will be used to produce Renew-branded plastics. The incremental EBITDA of approx. US$75m from the facility is expected to start accruing during the year 2024.

ESG Oriented Product Upgrade/Innovation

Arguably, one of the biggest challenges a chemicals company could face in the current environment is staying ahead of the curve on sustainability and circularity of its products. The increasingly demanding consumers as well as investors are not making it easier either for the chemicals businesses with the ESG compliance requirements. From a business perspective, as well, it makes sense to build a resilient, cost - competitive product portfolio that is constantly upgraded to reflect the new ground realities. This is an area where we feel Eastman Chemical is heading in the right direction.

On the innovation front, the company has made it a core part of its business strategy, with a special focus on contributing more towards sustainability and the circular economy. Naturally, one would expect to see some concrete steps that would create value for all the stakeholders, in particular the shareholders, through return on investment. A number of initiatives are highlighted by the company as part of program, such as polyester renewal technologies, improved health, safety, and performance features for food and beverage packaging and industrial powder coatings. The complete list is given in the latest 10K filing, as shown below.

An incremental EBITDA of approx. US$75m from the Kingsport methanolysis facility is expected to be achieved in 2024. The facility will turn polyester waste into PET precursor chemicals, which will be used to produce Renew-branded plastics.

Financial Performance

The company has been able to ride the post-Covid macro-tailwinds, with its revenues crossing US$10 billion once again in 2021, first time since 2018. Some of that came from the volumetric growth and some from the inflationary tailwinds, but the momentum was not sustained in 2023 as the revenues fell below US$10 billion again. We might see a continuation of the downtrend in the coming years on account of a broader macroeconomic slowdown, but that should be taken as an opportunity to build a long-term cyclical overweight position in the stock.

What gives us additional comfort is the strategic long-term approach by the management in their persistent focus on higher capex and lack of interest in mega acquisitions, as shown in the graph below.

This is coupled with a consistent and stable return of capital to the lenders and shareholders, allowing the company a decent enough breathing space in case of a mild to moderate economic downturn.

The solid interest coverage adds further to the positive story, supported by the high cash coverage and lower net debt/EBITDA below 3.0x.

Valuation

On the valuation front, we ran a sensitivity analysis on the earnings growth and terminal P/E multiple to estimate the potential IRR if the stock was bought on Friday, April 19, 2024, closing of $96.42. The estimated base case IRR is not bad at 10% p.a. for a mature business, with a significant upside risk if the company performs better than expected.

Yebuna Estimates

We also ran the same sensitivity analysis for a potentially lower accumulation price of $75 in case the market is hit by macro turbulence. We estimate that the returns improve even further if the market falters, and then recovers in the next 5 years, which is a decent enough investment horizon for a cyclical stock like Eastman.

Yebuna Estimates

We are more inclined towards accumulation at lower levels due to any potential market turbulence in the short term. The company management is also expecting a rather flattish year in 2024, reflected in the comments made during the conference call.

“…our guidance is built on thinking that primary demand this year is going to be similar to last year in the sort of discretionary markets. And in the stable markets like personal care, water treatment, consumer packaging, et cetera, we would expect sort of modest growth from last year. Now to be clear, last year's demand -- primary demand was low. We're not predicting an improvement in any meaningful way from those sort of low levels we were at from -- through last year. What I would say is -- and automotive, we actually are -- was growing last year, and we think it's going to be more flattish this year.”

Conclusion

Like any other cyclical stock, Eastman Chemical is bound to see some volatility in its revenues, margins and subsequently stock price. The stock has gained over 40% recently in a short period of time, which is very good for a mature business and might see some downward price adjustment in the next 12 months. However, it is important to see the long-term potential the stock holds due to its solid product portfolio, strong balance sheet and prudent management approach. We would be keen to consider adding the stock to our portfolio around $75-80 range.